ICW 2025: Rimzim Dadu reimagines the Banjara craft

Designer Rimzin Dadu is known for pushing the fashion envelope with every collection. Her showcase at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, was not an exception. Models showcase Rimzim Dadu's collection.

Titled Oxynn, her brilliant showcase drew inspiration from the fierce and untamed spirits of the Banjara tribes of Gujarat.

The designer reimagined mirrored textiles and oxidised jewellery, giving these sartorial staples her own fresh and modern spin. Her material innovation technique led to the exploration of crafts such as Patola and indigenous mirror embellishment.

The results were sculpted dresses and metallic corded harem pants, which stole the limelight.

Tassels were big in the show. And signature materials, including steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles. All these were interwoven into the garments, bringing a sense of structure, shine, and new-age form.

From brat green lehengas to standout blouse designs, the show was nothing short of alluring. And for menswear, the designer combined paisley designs with corded technique.