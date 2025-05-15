Is Konkana Sensharma dating Amol Parashar? When her ex-husband Ranvir Shorey dropped a hint

Celebrities often avoid talking about their personal lives as they want the audience to know them for the work they do. One such actor is Amol Parashar (38), who is currently soaring high on the love being received by his recently released web series Gram Chikitsalay and Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs. Well, even though Amol’s lips have been sealed, his love life has been making headlines since last night after he made his first public appearance with rumoured lady love Konkana Sensharma (45) at the screening of his show Gram Chikitsalay. Amol Parashar and Konkona Sensharma

In a viral video from the screening, rumoured star couple Amol Parashar and Konkona Sensharma can be seen sharing a warm hug before posing for the paparazzi. Well, this isn’t the first time that Amol and Konkona are in the headlines for their alleged relationship. A year ago, Konkana’s ex-husband and actor Ranvir Shorey had indirectly confirmed that she had moved on after her divorce with Amol. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we? Last year, a parody account on Twitter shared a screenshot of Amol's post where he had taken a dig at PM Modi's mangalsutra comment. Above the screenshot, the tweet read: “Konkana Sen sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar. 🔥🔥.”

What netizens were not expecting was Ranvir to react to this post. The actor dropped a cryptic comment which read, “I agree.” This comment sent the internet into a frenzy, with many claiming that Ranvir had confirmed Konkona and Amol’s rumoured relationship before they made it official themselves. Well, a year later, it seems like Amol and Konkona are finally ready to make an announcement. Or maybe they really are ‘just good friends’. We’ll just have to wait for them to confirm.

On the work front, Amol and Konkona shared the screen in the 2020 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, where they won hearts with their onscreen chemistry.