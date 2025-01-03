Is this a Nazi symbol on Kim Namjoon's uniform? Fans defend BTS leader amid controversy, say 'stop spreading lies!’

On January 1, 2025, BTS ARMY woke up to an unexpected controversy involving their beloved leader Kim Namjoon. A photo of RM (Namjoon’s stage name) with a fan quickly went viral across the internet, drawing attention for a swastika-like symbol on his military uniform. This led many netizens to accuse the BTS member of wearing a Nazi swastika. Fans defend BTS leader Kim Namjoon

The image, posted on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), quickly caught the attention of online communities. Many users, concerned with the symbol on Namjoon's uniform, immediately jumped to conclusions, claiming that they had spotted the infamous Nazi symbol, which is associated with the atrocities of the Holocaust and carries painful memories of genocide and racial hatred.

However, the accusations missed an important cultural distinction. The equilateral cross with arms bent at right angles — appearing to swirl or form L-shaped patterns — is in fact an ancient symbol with deep cultural roots in Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism. The swastika predates its appropriation by Nazi Germany by thousands of years and is still regarded as a sacred sign in these religions, symbolising prosperity, good fortune, and spirituality. Similarly, the symbol on Namjoon’s uniform is believed to be a Buddhist military badge, signifying his role in religious duties during his service. It’s a military insignia worn by officers tasked with overseeing religious ceremonies and practices, not a symbol of hate or hate speech.

Despite the historical and cultural context, a wave of backlash emerged online, but so did a wave of support. Many fans and netizens rushed to defend Namjoon, urging others to reconsider their snap judgments and recognize the symbol’s positive meanings in various cultures. “Stop spreading lies on such a sensitive topic,” one netizen wrote. Another said, “Yeah, no. I’m not even entertaining this level of whatever this is.” The outpouring of support continued with others highlighting the importance of cultural awareness. “It’s crazy the amount of people who don’t understand that the symbol has a different meaning in numerous cultures,” one fan pointed out. “People really need to culturally enrich themselves and be better,” they added. Many also took issue with the rush to judge Namjoon without proper knowledge of the symbol's significance. “If you don’t have information about something, isn’t it better to shut your mouth?” another netizen asserted.

As the controversy continues to unfold, many are urging a more nuanced understanding of historical and cultural contexts before jumping to conclusions.