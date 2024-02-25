It amazes me how life comes to full circle, says actor Sooraj Ohri

Last seen in the Indian Police Force, actor Sooraj Ohri who is completing ten years in the industry, says that working across genres and medium has helped him carve his own path. Actor Sooraj Ohri

“One fine day I just quit my corporate job and landed in Mumbai to pursue acting. I started with a comeo in TV show Swaranjali and then as they call it beginner’s luck, I got my first feature film Sunshine Music Tours and Travels (2016) and I was like I have arrived. But the film bombed, and I realised that things are not at all easy. Phir toh kaam aur struggle dono sath chalta raha. But, I knew that I should go with the flow without being unnecessarily selective. Be it television, films or OTT I tried to position myself in the best way possible without realising that it has been a decade – it amazes me how life comes to full circle,” says the Swami Ramdev Ek Sangharsh (2018) and Parineetii (2022) actor.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ohri feels the year has already begun on a good note for him. “This is a special year for me for many more reasons. It’s not just about my journey but the kind of work that I have been doing in all these years. IPF with Rohit Shetty was a big leap as when you work with a maker like him, you know this can take you way higher in your career. That’s what I want from here on, hopefully we are going to have season 2 and mujhe aur mauka milega story mei aage aane ka,” he says.

For now, Ohri is busy looking for more projects.

“I have slowed down a bit as I’m in talks for a big series so that is in the pipeline for now. Auditioning is on because that is something I wish to continue with but to say yes to something I am surely taking thoda time,” concludes the actor.