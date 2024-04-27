 It feels special: Sonu Nigam on collab with sis Teesha after a decade - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

It feels special: Sonu Nigam on collab with sis Teesha after a decade

BySoumya Vajpayee
Apr 27, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Musician siblings Sonu Nigam and Teesha Nigam talk about their first non-film song, Humnava, and how working together feels like.

Sonu Nigam and his sister, Teesha Nigam, recently collaborated for a single, Humnava. This marks the singers’ fifth musical outing together. “It’s always special to sing a duet with your little sister,” says Sonu, as Teesha adds, “Apart from being my brother, he is the greatest singer alive. So, it’s always an honour to be his co-singer.”

Sonu Nigam; (right) Teesha Nigam
Sonu Nigam; (right) Teesha Nigam

Sonu calls the single “a passionate composition with beautiful lyrics” and says he was “focused on emoting it appropriately”. He adds, “I had sung it much earlier and had even shot for it. Teesha was brought in recently to sing the female parts.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The single brought the brother-sister duo together after over a decade, as they last collaborated on the title song of Singh Saab The Great (2013). Glad to feature alongside her elder brother in the track, Teesha shares how the Padma Shri recipient inspires her. “He is the GOAT and a game-changer. Such artistes are born once in a century. His honesty towards the craft is unmatchable and it’s his innate nature,” she says.

Having recorded four film songs together — two in Hindi and two in Telugu — Humnava marks their first non-film project together. Ask if they felt any difference between their past projects and the single, and Sonu says, “Every song is special and I treat them all with equal respect and detailing.”

Teesha adds, “I don’t find any difference between film and independent songs. Both have their own charm.”

On the work front, besides recording songs frequently, Sonu has also had a chock-a-block gigging schedule. He has done over 30 concerts over the last two months and an elaborate UK tour coming up next month. Ask how he manages to navigate such hectic schedules, and the Papa Meri Jaan (Animal; 2023) singer tells us, “I have always been used to a very busy life, especially during peak season times. The only aspect that is at the risk of decline over time is passion. So, I keep a keen eye on my love and gratitude for my craft.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

News / HTCity / It feels special: Sonu Nigam on collab with sis Teesha after a decade
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On