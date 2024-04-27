It feels special: Sonu Nigam on collab with sis Teesha after a decade

Sonu Nigam and his sister, Teesha Nigam, recently collaborated for a single, Humnava. This marks the singers’ fifth musical outing together. “It’s always special to sing a duet with your little sister,” says Sonu, as Teesha adds, “Apart from being my brother, he is the greatest singer alive. So, it’s always an honour to be his co-singer.” Sonu Nigam; (right) Teesha Nigam

Sonu calls the single “a passionate composition with beautiful lyrics” and says he was “focused on emoting it appropriately”. He adds, “I had sung it much earlier and had even shot for it. Teesha was brought in recently to sing the female parts.”

The single brought the brother-sister duo together after over a decade, as they last collaborated on the title song of Singh Saab The Great (2013). Glad to feature alongside her elder brother in the track, Teesha shares how the Padma Shri recipient inspires her. “He is the GOAT and a game-changer. Such artistes are born once in a century. His honesty towards the craft is unmatchable and it’s his innate nature,” she says.

Having recorded four film songs together — two in Hindi and two in Telugu — Humnava marks their first non-film project together. Ask if they felt any difference between their past projects and the single, and Sonu says, “Every song is special and I treat them all with equal respect and detailing.”

Teesha adds, “I don’t find any difference between film and independent songs. Both have their own charm.”

On the work front, besides recording songs frequently, Sonu has also had a chock-a-block gigging schedule. He has done over 30 concerts over the last two months and an elaborate UK tour coming up next month. Ask how he manages to navigate such hectic schedules, and the Papa Meri Jaan (Animal; 2023) singer tells us, “I have always been used to a very busy life, especially during peak season times. The only aspect that is at the risk of decline over time is passion. So, I keep a keen eye on my love and gratitude for my craft.”