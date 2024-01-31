It’s easy to call out things if you have your career sorted: Tanisha Mehta

Actor Tanisha Mehta says each industry in the world of entertainment functions on different principles and norms. Actor Tanisha Mehta

“It’s not easy to jump the fence and win it. Not all can get the kind of work that strengthens their position or pushes the career graph in other mediums as well. I have seen many struggling artistes find a place on OTT and films though they have done a good body of work in the TV industry. From the outside, it may appear as one big industry, but all the three facets function quite differently and have their set of actors, character artistes and makers. Also, the pattern of work is completely in contrast. I think those few who could make it are lucky as they managed to shed the ‘TV actor’ tag and went beyond,”. the Shubh Laabh (2021) and Lag Ja Gale (2023) actor.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The actor adds that in her short career of four years, she has learnt to understand the importance of work in hand, “Every day there are talks, meetings and new projects that are rolled out or announced but only a few get the green signal. So, it’s always better to believe and be happy with one in hand is worth two in the bush. So, when I get to be part of content that gives me a good role to portray on television, I will always prefer it over small unworthy characters on other mediums. Having said that I will be more than happy to do something worthwhile irrespective of the role’s length in other spaces if not getting to play lead like on TV.”

Mehta feels that calling out long working hours is a privilege for those who have achieved what they once aimed for. “It’s easy to call out things fair or unfair if you already have your career sorted. We newcomers know that it’s work that matters the most. The need of the hour is to work at longer stretch as there is huge competition to beat. Also, if I have selected this field of work, I must go with the flow. I love to be at work and get an inch closer every day to my dream,” says the Ikk kudi Punjab Di (2023) actor.