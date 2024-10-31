It's family time for me: Singer Arjun Kanungo on Diwali

For singer Arjun Kanungo, Diwali holds deep significance. The festival of lights isn't just about rituals and celebrations for him. It's also a rare chance for the 34-year-old to connect with his family. Arjun Kanungo makes it a point to spend time with family on Diwali.

He says, "Diwali is the biggest festival for us. My whole family is in Rajasthan. But it is that one time of the year when we all come together." Since the singer comes from a large family, the Diwali gatherings they

have in Rajasthan are full of life. "My mother's side has a few siblings, and it's a pretty large family. Around 15-20 of us come together," he shares, adding, "It's family time for me."

Opening up about the traditions that he follows, he says, "I go to Diwali and card parties; usually, it's with the family." He emphasises that the festival is all about togetherness and tradition for him. "We are going for dinner; I don't get to meet my family that much. Diwali parties have been special," he signs off.