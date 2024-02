Ready to groove with the Euphoria? Answer these questions now! Here's your chance to meet with the popular Delhi-based band Euphoria

Your favourite newspaper HT City is turning 25!

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

And we want to celebrate with you.

As HT City turns 25, we bring you a chance to join Euphoria in an exclusive live jamming session.

Click here to participate!