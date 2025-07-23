Say hello to the life of your dreams with Cancer's Jupiter-Venus conjunction!

Brace for impact cardinal signs! But this time, of the good kind. Lola Tung in the midst of filming The Summer I Turned Pretty(Photo: Instagram)

Jupiter's move into the water sign of Cancer in early June, should ideally have lightened the load off the ever-overcrowded plates of the cardinal four. This move essentially predicts a year-long spell of good luck for Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn stretching out to June 2026. But get a hold of any cardinal sign around you and ask them if they're feeling the universe's love and the answer is going to be a dead no.

But why is that so?

Astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim explains how he often finds Jupiter working its magic on abundance in congruence with or a push from another planet, sharing its energetic space. So far, Jupiter's partner in crime was task master Saturn squaring it, who always severely tests its subjects before rewarding them, not really making the atmosphere very 'I just won the lottery'-like.

But come end of July there's a big vibe shift in place. Venus with all its love and beauty will be entering Cancer, joining forces with Jupiter with a conjunction scheduled for August 11 and August 12. So what's in store?

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Aries are in for a major spell of heartening fam jam! And this isn't just cute picnics or comfy evening hangs. Expect situations at home and in the family to take an incredibly healing, almost cathartic turn. The fire sign is also well placed to finally chance upon their dream property and maybe even acquire it. And even if that sounds far fetched, they can expect things in their current home to improve in a manner which makes it feel brand new.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers will arguably be the luckiest during this stretch, with major placements feeling inherently more magnetic. Depending on what the soul wants the most, Cancers will find themselves catching all the right kind of attention and can align this to pull in whatever major they desire — be it the career opportunity of a lifetime or even their soulmate.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

If Libras keep their impulsivity in check, they can be recognised for the uniqueness they have to contribute to their field. The air sign is being advised to focus on remaining grounded so that flying presents itself as an option. Known for being anally optimistic, that do-gooder flair may just come handy during this time.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

If love felt like being carried by choppy waves and thrown against the sharp rocks for Capricorns, now is the time to rest and recoup. And not the passive kind which usually means they do it alone. The recuperation is very well set to come in the form of a person — their person — who really dulls out the emotional turmoil. Being vulnerable for once feel healing. As a matter of fact, Evan says "you could honestly meet your spouse next month!".

