Karwa Chauth 2025: You're only one little ritual away from manifesting the partner of your dreams!

The energy before and around Karwa Chauth is the kind of happy chaos that nobody minds. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo: Instagram)

Except for maybe unmarried girls who have long cherished the idea of tying the knot with their forever person. Reiki healer and palmistry expert Vinita Raizada offers just the solution which if done with full belief, could very well have you happily coupled up before the next set Karwa Chauth festivities descend on us!

All you need for this ritual is a fairly long string of red roli and a strong dose of faith. Begin by tying exactly seven knots on the thread and with each knot say out loud and visualise one quality you'd like your future partner to have. Once you tie the seventh knot, chant 'Om Parvati Namah' exactly 11 times. Proceed to place the knotted thread at your altar and keep it there till next Friday — exactly seven days. Once this time is over, take the thread from the altar and tie it around your right hand. Meditating to set intentions or visualise your future life is always a good idea prior to performing rituals of this nature.

And for those already settled down with the love of their lives, incorporating the Kesar Tilak ritual is highly recommended. Take a pinch of kesar (saffron) in a small bowl and add a few drops of water or rose water to it. Mix gently and prepare a natural, auspicious tilak. During your Karwa Chauth pooja, apply this kesar tilak on your husband's forehead, and let him do the same for you.