Kathak with a slice of social justice

Renowned Kathak maestro and human rights advocate Shovana Narayan recently presented a thought-provoking dance production, Anuttar, in Delhi. Shovana Narayan

The show, divided into three acts, emphasised the challenges faced by women, the girl child, and the LGBTQIA+ community. The performance was a mesmerising spectacle of emotions, graceful movements, and lively rhythms.

The event was attended by classical dancer Sharon Lowen, hotelier Jyotsna Suri, and others.