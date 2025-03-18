Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Kathak with a slice of social justice

BySanchita Kalra
Mar 18, 2025 05:16 PM IST

Shovana Narayan recently presented a thought-provoking dance production, Anuttar, in Delhi

Renowned Kathak maestro and human rights advocate Shovana Narayan recently presented a thought-provoking dance production, Anuttar, in Delhi.

Shovana Narayan
Shovana Narayan

The show, divided into three acts, emphasised the challenges faced by women, the girl child, and the LGBTQIA+ community. The performance was a mesmerising spectacle of emotions, graceful movements, and lively rhythms.

The event was attended by classical dancer Sharon Lowen, hotelier Jyotsna Suri, and others.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
