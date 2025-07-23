Koneru Humpy makes history as the first Indian woman to qualify for the FIDE World Cup semifinals; everything to know

In a moment that will be etched into Indian chess history, Koneru Humpy has become the first Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the prestigious FIDE Women’s World Cup. The 38-year-old grandmaster clinched her semifinal spot on Saturday in Batumi, Georgia, after drawing her quarterfinal second-leg match against China’s Song Yuxin — having already won the first game. Koneru Humpy

Playing with characteristic poise, Humpy adopted a cautious strategy in the return leg. Yuxin’s offer of a draw was all Humpy needed to advance, sealing her place in the final four of the elite knockout tournament that features 107 of the world’s best, including 17 of the top 20 ranked women players.

“It feels happy to qualify without playing tie-breaks,” Humpy said after her game. “I felt I could have played much better today, I was in a much better position, but slipped out in the time trouble.”

Who is Koneru Humpy?

A chess prodigy from Andhra Pradesh, Humpy began playing the game at the age of five after watching her father analyse matches from the Chess Informant. Her father — a former professor and state champion — eventually quit his job to coach her full-time. And the results followed. By age six, Humpy was dominating district tournaments. She won her first national title at eight and followed it up with under-10, under-12, and under-15 championships by 1996. She also claimed two World Youth titles — the U10 crown in 1997 and U12 in 1998.

In 2002, she became India’s youngest woman Grandmaster at just 15, a title that opened the door to international acclaim. Her résumé has only grown stronger: from leading India to Chess Olympiad gold last year to winning the Pune Grand Prix in April, Humpy continues to dominate two decades into her career. She is also a Padma Shri awardee, one of India’s top civilian honours. With her semifinal berth, India is now guaranteed at least one spot in the Candidates Tournament — the next step in the Women’s World Championship cycle.

What’s next?

The FIDE Women’s World Cup plays a vital role in the championship pathway. The top three finishers will earn automatic entry into the Candidates Tournament later this year. That tournament will determine who gets to challenge reigning World Champion Ju Wenjun of China.

Whether or not she takes home the title, Humpy’s legacy as one of India’s most formidable sporting icons has only deepened. As she advances to the semis, Indian fans are watching closely and cheering loudly.