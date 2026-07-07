Kriti Sanon froze her eggs: IVF specialists explain all about egg freezing if you want to do it too

For modern women torn between climbing the career ladder in their 30s and a ticking biological clock, egg freezing is a way to secure their future family planning goals on their own terms. Doctors say when celebrities like Kriti Sanon reveal decisions like freezing eggs, it not just brings these fertility practices in public conversation but also breaks the bias.

Kriti Sanon's egg freezing revelation has put the fertility preservation process in the spotlight. (Instagram and Magnific)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a viral video interview with Karishma Mehta, 35-year-old Kriti Sanon has spoken about freezing her eggs while handling her career demands. "I froze my eggs. Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi," shared the actor, who played the lead role in the 2021 film about surrogacy.

Earlier, multiple women celebrities including Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor and Mona Singh, have been open about opting for the process.

Dr Sutapa Sen, Director, Gynecology and IVF specialist, She Delhi, tells HT City, "Celebrity disclosures have undoubtedly helped bring egg freezing into the public conversation and reduced the stigma around discussing fertility preservation. If celebrity conversations encourage women to seek timely medical advice, they can have a very positive impact."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Doctors, however, caution that it is important for women to understand that egg freezing is not a guarantee of future pregnancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors, however, caution that it is important for women to understand that egg freezing is not a guarantee of future pregnancy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"It is a scientific option to preserve fertility and the decision should always be based on an individual’s age, ovarian reserve and reproductive goals after consultation with a fertility specialist," explains Gynaecologist and IVF specialist Dr Vaishali Sharma.

FAQs about egg freezing

What is egg freezing? In layman terms, the process involves retrieving mature eggs from ovaries, frozen, and stored for future use. Here are some frequently asked questions around egg freezing, answered by the experts.

What is the egg freezing process?

The process can take about two weeks. It involves daily hormone injections to stimulate the ovaries, a minor procedure to retrieve mature eggs, and freezing to preserve them. When the person is ready to conceive, these eggs are thawed, fertilized, and implanted.

What's the best age to freeze eggs?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From a medical perspective, the best outcomes are generally seen when eggs are frozen before the age of 35, as both egg quality and ovarian reserve are at their peak.

How much does it cost?

Costs vary across India depending on various factors. After an initial egg freezing cost between ₹ ₹1.2 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh, clinics may charge an annual cryostorage fee, ranging from around ₹30,000 to ₹1 lakh per year, depending on the centre, storage duration and services offered.

For how long can I freeze my eggs?

Human eggs can be frozen indefinitely from a biological standpoint. However, in India, under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, eggs can typically be stored for up to 10 years.

Who is choosing egg freezing?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Doctors are increasingly seeing healthy women in their late 20s, 30s opting for it to preserve their fertility while pursuing higher education, career goals or waiting for the right partner.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)