Kush Maini on becoming first Indian to win F2 race at Monaco Grand Prix: ‘Proud to hear National Anthem play so loud’

Fresh off a groundbreaking victory at the Formula 2 Sprint Race in Monaco, Kush Maini is still processing what it all means—not just for him, but for Indian motorsport as a whole. In an exclusive post-race reflection, the 24-year-old opened up about the emotions behind the win, the national pride he felt, and the overwhelming reaction back home. Kush Maini became the first Indian ever to win F2 race at Monaco Grand Prix, last week.

“It’s an amazing feeling. Monaco is such an iconic circuit, and to have our national anthem play so loud across those streets—it was a dream come true," he told us.

The moment marked a turning point in Kush’s journey, not only as his first win with DAMS Lucas Oil but as a symbol of hope for a growing motorsport culture in India.

“It’s been a massive boost in confidence. And the response online has been amazing. People are finally giving the sport the credit it deserves, and that means a lot,” Kush said.

Despite being part of what he calls a “small community of hardcore fans,” Kush admits he was taken aback by the wave of love and recognition that followed his win.

“I was shocked to see the reaction. Motorsport in India is growing but still not that big. And yet, after the win, the response has been unimaginable. I just want to thank everyone who’s talked about this or shared the moment—it truly means a lot,” he said.

For him, the win wasn't just personal—it was collective. He’s quick to credit the people behind the scenes: the supporters, friends, and family who’ve stood by him through the highs and lows. During the national anthem, as the emotion of the moment sank in, Maini allowed himself a rare pause.

“I was closing my eyes in the middle of it. I just wanted to take it all in. You understand the importance of it—standing there in front of everyone,” he said.

But despite the achievement, Kush remains grounded, with his sights still set on long-term goals. A familiar voice reminded him of that right after the race.

“My dad’s always the one who says, ‘Well done,’ but I like to be the one to think that haven’t achieved my goals yet, I still haven't achieved or performed on my full potential. This win tells me I’m on the right path, but there’s still a long road ahead,” he ended.