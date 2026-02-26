2026's first Mercury retrograde smells like your ex might be coming back!

Starting today, Mercury, the planet of communication, intellect, rational thought, and cognitive processing - essentially the 'messenger planet - has begun its infamous backspin, that too in the dreamy (and almost always delusional) sign of Pisces. The stretch is predicted to last from February 26 (today) right up until March 20. If you happen to even slightly grasp the Mercury X Pisces crossover, but backwards, you know the collective is in for a wild ride. And that's irrespective of if you're in your 'woo woo' era or not. Astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim explains how Mercury being "fallen" in the sign of Pisces, intensifies the energies for the mentioned stretch; while Mercury prefers discernment, Pisces is all about that melting-pot way of living.

Lo and behold, the first Mercury retrograde of 2026 has descended upon us.

Now all signs are set to experience the year's first Mercury retrograde differently. Astrologer AT Nunez breaks it down to the basics.

Aries With Mercury in Pisces, Aries may feel more compassionate, emotional and deeply intuitive, even slightly psychic at times. Rather than avoiding their feelings, they’re encouraged to lean into them. During this retrograde, they’re more attuned to others while prioritising self-care. With Saturn in their sign, rest, reflection and meaningful dreams help them navigate this evolving phase.

Taurus Taurus’ friendship dynamics are shifting as Mercury retrograde prompts reflection on who truly shows up. They may feel ready for honest conversations to clear past misunderstandings. Professionally, collaboration and steady leadership are key. Revisiting past mistakes helps Taurus refine strategies and strengthen long-term career goals with clarity and purpose.

Gemini During Mercury retrograde, Gemini is urged to avoid drama and embrace diplomacy. Patience and flexibility with time are essential, even if recent momentum pushed them to act boldly. Now, effort must follow ambition. Collaborations support growth, while lingering Saturn in Pisces themes resurface, encouraging focus, accountability and consistent work.

Cancer During Mercury retrograde, Cancer feels a stronger pull toward learning, personal growth and deeper philosophical reflection. As a water sign, they’re primed for meaningful transformation. With Mercury aspecting Jupiter in their sign, insight flows, especially in academic pursuits. Travel and expansion are highlighted, though patience and careful planning are essential.

Leo During Mercury retrograde, Leo is prompted to revisit the past without trying to rewrite it. The focus is on learning from experience and healing old wounds, strengthening emotional intelligence. Though this eclipse season may feel heavy and tender, it ultimately helps Leo build resilience and reconnect with their innate leadership.

Virgo During Mercury retrograde, Virgo’s focus turns to new connections, though someone from the past, particularly romantically, may resurface. This isn’t a cue to revive dysfunctional ties. Instead, it’s a test of growth and discernment. Lessons from Saturn resurface, while Jupiter offers clarity about who truly deserves Virgo’s time and energy.

Libra This Mercury retrograde proves quietly powerful for Libra, encouraging private healing and inner work while spotlighting career goals. Progress may feel slow, with delays or setbacks prompting reflection. Rather than fixating on unfinished milestones, Libra benefits from patience, thoughtful communication and a willingness to revise plans over the coming weeks.

Scorpio During Mercury retrograde, Scorpio’s creative pursuits take centre stage, inviting deeper imagination and reconnection with inspiration. Creative blocks begin to dissolve, bringing overdue breakthroughs. In love, optimism grows and singles may meet intriguing prospects, but major declarations or long-term commitments are best postponed until after eclipses pass and Mercury turns direct.

Sagittarius During Mercury retrograde, Sagittarius turns inward, reflecting on family, history and unresolved stories. Past Saturn in Pisces themes resurface, offering closure, healing and possible reconciliation. With Jupiter supporting Mercury, horizons expand, making this a strong planning phase for study. Career changes, however, are best delayed until Mercury turns direct.

Capricorn During Mercury retrograde, Capricorn benefits from revisiting and refining existing ideas rather than launching new ones. Inspiration flows, but progress comes through editing and completing ongoing projects. With Saturn in a Cardinal sign, discipline strengthens. Openness to feedback and guidance helps Capricorn learn from past mistakes and produce stronger, more polished work.

Aquarius With a solar eclipse in their sign and Mercury retrograde in motion, Aquarius experiences an intense, reflective phase. Time management and personal values take priority, urging them to champion their own growth. Fresh insight emerges around relationships, goals and spending habits, encouraging stronger routines and more intentional, mature choices.

Pisces With Mercury in their sign, Pisces enters a reflective phase that echoes lessons from Saturn’s recent transit. It carries a bittersweet, congratulatory tone as they step into new responsibilities with earned wisdom. Careful time management and patience are essential. With discipline and flexibility, unexpected rewards can emerge from this period.

In addition to these specific themes, astrologer Amy Demure handpicks four zodiacs who are most likely to experience the one reigning theme of Mercury retrogrades, irrespective of the sign or season - the inevitable return of the ex. Virgo, Pisces, Gemini and Sagittarius placements are in the line of fire - or desire! - this time.