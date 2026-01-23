An evening remembering Arun Jaitley’s life

There are book launches, and then there are evenings that feel like conversations continuing long after the pages have been written. The launch of The Life and Legacy of Arun Jaitley by advocate Sumant Batra was very much the latter. Held in the Capital on Wednesday, the room brought together family and old friends, including politicians, lawyers, and former statesmen. Launch of The Life and Legacy of Arun Jaitley

This was not a stiff political tribute or a legal memorial. Instead, the book revealed itself as a collection of lived moments as a portrait of the late Arun Jaitley beyond the public image of Finance Minister, Parliamentarian and senior advocate.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi shared an old incident from a family holiday in Gulmarg: “Arun never used to drink, and we were joined by a few other people, so we decided to split the bill. When the bill came, I realised his part was nil, and I was charged. I asked the management, and they said, ‘He’s Kashmir ka damaad. How can we charge him?’” Notably, the late Union Minister’s wife, Sangeeta Jaitley, hails from Jammu & Kashmir.

Released by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the book traces Jaitley’s journey from his student activist days in the 1970s to becoming one of the most influential voices in Indian politics and law. Recalling their time together during the Emergency, Naidu spoke of bonds forged in struggle, saying, “When difficult economic or constitutional questions arose, we used to look towards Arun Jaitley.”

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, called Jaitley “a remarkable foodie, not just in knowledge but mastery”: “Nobody knew more about Indian food than Mr Jaitley. My 90-minute discussion with him was a learning session on regional cuisines. He knew the best chefs, restaurants, and every aspect of food.”