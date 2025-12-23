How many times have you come across a divination specialist, a tarot lady or absolutely any cosmic creator's posts during scroll time to feel like the reading is just not...hitting? 9 times out of 10, it's got very little to do with their read of your sign's situation, and everything to do with your understanding of your placements. Long story short — you Sun sign is not the (only) key to understanding what's happening and what's coming, and your love life cannot be decoded based just on your rising sign. Astrology readings got you confused? How to actually read your chart (Photo: Woman's World)

Astrologer Kristina Antuna, boils it down to the basics.

Sun Your Sun describes what you are born to become, the core identity you grow into over time, shaping purpose, vitality, confidence, and the direction your life naturally pushes you toward.

Moon Your Moon represents the emotional part of you that responds to who you are becoming, revealing your needs, instincts, habits, comfort zones, and how you self-soothe when life feels overwhelming.

Mercury Your Mercury explains how your mind works day to day, what you instinctively think about, how you communicate, what you Google, and even how quickly or slowly you text back.

Venus Your Venus shows how you give and receive love, your values in relationships, what attracts you, what feels pleasurable, and the love language that makes you feel seen and desired.

Mars Your Mars reveals your drive, survival instincts, and how you respond under pressure, showing your fight or flight response, how you assert yourself, pursue desire, and express passion or spice.

Jupiter Your Jupiter highlights where you expand and grow in life, amplifying whatever it touches, bringing opportunity, excess, wisdom, or overindulgence, depending on how consciously you use its energy, overall influence.

Saturn Your Saturn shows where life slows you down through delays and lessons, forcing maturity, discipline, and responsibility, ultimately turning struggle into mastery, wisdom, and expertise earned over time, eventually fully.

The stars, planets and everything in between — decoded!