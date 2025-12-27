Pressure, effort, motivation and your overall gait in how you take anything and everything forward, comes from the Mars placement in your birth chart. Spiritual content creator Amelie, who goes by the handle @ameliesadvicee on Instagram, presents the ultimate cheat sheet to why you're probably going through a routine-lull, and how to best it. Having a tough time committing to your routine? Let your Mars sign guide you

Aries Mars Anything slow, controlled or overly structured, and an Aries Mars bolts right out the door. Consistency comes when routine genuinely feels like a challenge they chose and not an obligation they're 'supposed to do'.

Taurus Mars Forcing urgency when a Taurus Mars' core nature requires them to root into the process at their own pace, happens to be their biggest undoing. Consistency comes by being intentional, slow and steady, armed with a reason that actually matters.

Gemini Mars Routines are maybe supposed to be repetitive and unstimulating. But that's not the case for Gemini Mars. Consistency comes when routine allows movement, variety and mental engagement.

Cancer Mars Nothing gets to a Cancer Mars more than emotional misalignment and a general sense of disconnect with what they're doing. Consistency comes when routines feel familiar and emotional grounding. A catch-22 perhaps, but nothing they can't be eased into!

Leo Mars If there's no real passion you won't find a Leo Mars within 10 yards of whatever routine has been established. Consistency comes from their efforts feeling meaningful expressive and energising. The goal is ALWAYS proud. Read that again.

Virgo Mars Perfectionism is great. But it can't be an all-time, day-in-day-out standard. For Virgo Mars, consistency comes from anything that will soften them, though they may never admit it's what their soul truly craves.

Libra Mars Overthinking and people-pleasing has always been a Libra Mars' sore spot. And if that's what's driving their routines, there's no way it will last. Consistency comes from the permission to choose. Period.

Scorpio Mars Scorpio Mars tend to turn any and all emotional consistencies inward, with ultimately obsession being the final straw. Genuine consistency comes again, from true emotional fulfillment. No one commits like a Scorpio after all!

Sagittarius Mars Restlessness and loss of freedom will eat a Sagittarius Mars alive even before they get around to commit to a routine that doesn't speak to their vagabond souls. Consistency comes from flexibility, expansion and room to evolve.

Capricorn Mars If routines eventually weigh themselves down to suppression and self-pressure, a Capricorn Mars WILL check out. Consistency comes from clear goals, both structured and realistic.

Aquarius Mars An Aquarius Mars will always struggle with resistance to control and outdated systems. Consistency comes from innovative, flexible and purpose-driven routines.