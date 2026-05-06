Everything to know about viral crayon trend on Insta; Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's production houses have tried it too

It's all about trends on social media- and after Ghibli, 3D figurines, we now have a throwback to our childhood as one! The crayon trend is picking up pace in the last few days.

A glimpse of what the viral crayon trend looks like

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The trend is all about using certain AI prompts and converting your Instagram feed (or any picture) into a crayon artwork. Multiple brands and even production houses have jumped on this trend train so far- Shah Rukh Khan's fan page, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Ajay Devgn's Devgn Films, RSVP Movies, Voltas, Miraj Cinemas, PVR Cinemas, Skoda India, among many others.

Check out some of the creative posts here:

How to join the trend

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{{^usCountry}} Upload any picture on ChatGPT, and put this as the prompt: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upload any picture on ChatGPT, and put this as the prompt: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Please recreate the entire image in a crayon drawing style. Simplify the details so that it looks like it was drawn by a 10-year-old child. Do not use the original colors from the image. Make the overall look feel like it was drawn on a sheet of white paper, with a very cute and playful vibe. You can add adorable elements such as flowers, candies, stars, clouds, etc., to give it a childlike and innocent feel. or Replace last line with this: You can add elements that matches my vibe. My vibe: (some words)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Please recreate the entire image in a crayon drawing style. Simplify the details so that it looks like it was drawn by a 10-year-old child. Do not use the original colors from the image. Make the overall look feel like it was drawn on a sheet of white paper, with a very cute and playful vibe. You can add adorable elements such as flowers, candies, stars, clouds, etc., to give it a childlike and innocent feel. or Replace last line with this: You can add elements that matches my vibe. My vibe: (some words)” {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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