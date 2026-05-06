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Everything to know about viral crayon trend on Insta; Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's production houses have tried it too

A new social media trend is going viral- it involves using AI to convert images into crayon drawings.

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:21 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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It's all about trends on social media- and after Ghibli, 3D figurines, we now have a throwback to our childhood as one! The crayon trend is picking up pace in the last few days.

A glimpse of what the viral crayon trend looks like

The trend is all about using certain AI prompts and converting your Instagram feed (or any picture) into a crayon artwork. Multiple brands and even production houses have jumped on this trend train so far- Shah Rukh Khan's fan page, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Ajay Devgn's Devgn Films, RSVP Movies, Voltas, Miraj Cinemas, PVR Cinemas, Skoda India, among many others.

Check out some of the creative posts here:

How to join the trend

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Everything to know about viral crayon trend on Insta; Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's production houses have tried it too
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Everything to know about viral crayon trend on Insta; Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's production houses have tried it too
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