    Your luckiest colour for 2026, based on your zodiac sign

    Put your best foot forward (clutching onto your power colour)

    Published on: Jan 01, 2026 4:49 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Even for non-believers, there's nothing like a calendar reset on the year to have you start believing in little leaps of faith. And for the believers? THIS is the beautiful time of the year. Whichever category you may fall into, taking cues from the cosmos to direct the colour you add into your life this new year, can only sound exciting.

    Your luckiest colour for 2026, based on your zodiac sign (Photo: Color Hex Color Codes)
    Parade lists the zodiacs' luckiest colours for the year, married with themes that they'd amplify when consciously incorporated. And as always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs for a truly colourful start to the New Year.

    Aries

    Colour: Purple

    Themes: Spirituality, mystery, imagination

    Purple supports Aries’ spiritual evolution in 2026, encouraging intuitive leadership, deeper imagination, and confidence beyond impulse, helping them act with purpose rather than pure speed this year.

    Taurus

    Colour: Black

    Themes: Power, elegance, protection

    Black grounds Taurus in 2026, amplifying inner strength, elegance, and protection. It supports long-term goals, boundary-setting, and quiet power, allowing Taurus to build success without external noise.

    Gemini

    Colour: Orange

    Themes: Spontaneity, stimulation, enthusiasm

    Orange energises Gemini’s restless mind in 2026, boosting enthusiasm, curiosity, and creative expression. It supports adaptability while keeping momentum high during fast-moving opportunities and social expansion.

    Cancer

    Colour: Brown

    Themes: Stability, reliability, support

    Brown brings Cancer stability and emotional reassurance in 2026. This earthy tone supports reliability, grounding, and resilience, helping Cancer feel supported while building secure foundations personally and professionally.

    Leo

    Colour: Green

    Themes: Growth, prosperity, harmony

    Green aligns Leo with growth and prosperity in 2026, balancing ambition with harmony. It encourages sustainable success, heart-led leadership, and abundance rooted in long-term fulfillment rather than fleeting applause.

    Virgo

    Colour: Turquoise

    Themes: Calmness, clarity, concentration

    Turquoise calms Virgo’s analytical energy in 2026, enhancing clarity, focus, and emotional balance. It supports mindful productivity, helping Virgo work smarter while protecting mental and nervous-system wellbeing.

    Libra

    Colour: Pink

    Themes: Compassion, love, playfulness

    Pink enhances Libra’s natural charm in 2026, strengthening compassion, love, and playful connection. It supports relationship healing, creative collaboration, and emotional openness without sacrificing personal boundaries.

    Scorpio

    Colour: Blue

    Themes: Trust, security, loyalty

    Blue stabilises Scorpio’s intense emotional landscape in 2026, fostering trust, loyalty, and inner security. It helps Scorpio communicate vulnerability while maintaining control and emotional depth.

    Sagittarius

    Colour: Yellow

    Themes: Happiness, optimism, creativity

    Yellow fuels Sagittarius’ optimism in 2026, encouraging joy, creativity, and expansive thinking. It supports learning, travel, and fresh ideas while keeping motivation high during periods of change.

    Capricorn

    Colour: Red

    Themes: Action, strength, passion

    Red activates Capricorn’s drive in 2026, reinforcing strength, passion, and decisive action. It supports bold leadership, career momentum, and confidence when taking calculated risks.

    Aquarius

    Colour: Burgundy

    Themes: Ambition, power, confidence

    Burgundy deepens Aquarius’ vision in 2026, blending ambition with authority and confidence. It supports strategic thinking, influence, and long-term power without compromising originality.

    Pisces

    Colour: White

    Themes: Balance, positivity, clarity

    White supports Pisces in 2026 by restoring balance, clarity, and emotional renewal. It helps cleanse overwhelm, strengthen intuition, and create space for peaceful, aligned new beginnings.

    We wish you a very Happy New Year 2026!

