You may know your Sun, Moon and rising signs, and have also potentially read into where you stand as per Chinese and Vedic astrology. But numerology when it comes to reading the cosmos, is an entirely different ballgame. What 2026 is trying to tell you, as per your personal year number (Photo: Astrology and Angel Mediums)

And that's where the concept of personal year numbers come in. Everybody has one, and all you need to do is add up the digits of your entire birth date (date/month/year) and condense it to the smallest number possible, between #1 and #9. And with each number, comes a separate trajectory for the year 2026. Cosmic influencer @spiritdaughter, names the stakes.

#1 Personal year number ones are riding the same wave as the Universe. This is their year to launch something significant and plant seeds with intention. The next 9-year cycle will see them grow by leaps and bounds. The only thing to look into now is forward movement, and boldly at that.

#2 The world may be twisting into itself with one rat race after another, but for personal year number twos, their soul is asking for a gentler pace. This is the year they let others lead while they support, in turn building partnerships. It's time to actively nurture.

#3 For personal year number threes, the Universe is the spark, while they are being called upon to be the expression. Be it launching creative projects, sharing their voice or letting themselves be seen. Their creativity has the power to inspire others who are just about starting their journey.

#4 Personal year number fours will be building foundations this year, because every new beginning needs solid ground. They are being asked to focus on structures that support long-term growth. Putting in the work does matter.

#5 For personal year number fives, change meets new beginnings. This is their year for adventure, travel and unexpected shifts, amplified by their desire for freedom. They are not to play it safe this year, making willful expansion their mantra.

#6 Personal year number sixes will be focusing on family, love and responsibility. Fresh starts in relationships, moving to a new home and nurturing what matters the most should be the order of the year.

#7 The world may buzz with action, but for personal year number sevens, their soul needs solitude and reflection. Their advice is to move inward because the insights they gain now, will inform their future.

#8 For personal year number eights, their harvest year meets collective new beginnings. Think launching businesses, pursuing promotions and stepping into financial power. The more the courage, the more the achievement.