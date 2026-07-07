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    Inside football's biggest fan superstitions for FIFA 2026: Lucky shirts, Viking rows and more

    Football supporters around the world have rituals they refuse to break, believing they could make all the difference once the whistle blows

    Published on: Jul 7, 2026, 15:47:49 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    From lucky unwashed jerseys and fixed matchday seats to Viking chants, football fans around the world swear by rituals they believe can influence the beautiful game. Whether their team is winning, losing or fighting to stay alive, these matchday superstitions remain as much a part of the World Cup as the action on the pitch.

    Norway's iconic Viking row
    Norway's iconic Viking row

    Norway: The Viking Row

    Norway’s travelling supporters, known as the Viking Army, have turned the Viking Row into one of the tournament’s biggest fan spectacles with Erling Haaland leading the charge. Packed shoulder-to-shoulder, supporters mimic rowing an invisible Viking longship in perfect sync. It draws heavily on Scandinavian heritage, representing the idea of an unstoppable force rowing into battle.

    Brazil: Lucky jerseys and lucky seats

    Brazilian fans are fiercely protective of their matchday rituals. If the team wins while they’re wearing a particular jersey, it stays unwashed until the tournament ends to avoid “washing away” the luck. And if Brazil concedes, many immediately abandon the chair, or even the room, they’re watching from, convinced a change of position could reverse the team’s fortunes.

    Argentina: The ‘Kiricocho’ curse

    When the opposition lines up for a crucial penalty or free kick, Argentine fans have one word on their lips: “Kiricocho.” The phrase comes from Juan Carlos Kiricocho, a 1980s football fan believed to bring bad luck wherever he went. Today, supporters chant his name in the hope of passing that misfortune onto the opposition.

    Colombia: Never change the menu

    For Colombian fans, what you eat is just as important as where you watch. If a victory comes while sharing a particular meal, whether it’s bandeja paisa (a massive, iconic Colombian platter) or another family favourite, the exact same menu must be repeated for every match. Changing the food, many believe, could break the team’s winning rhythm.

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Inside Football's Biggest Fan Superstitions For FIFA 2026: Lucky Shirts, Viking Rows And More
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Inside Football's Biggest Fan Superstitions For FIFA 2026: Lucky Shirts, Viking Rows And More
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