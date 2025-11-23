Is the hangover drip a wedding ‘upgrade’ or a health hazard?

A recent viral wedding video, sparked a massive debate, showing guests at a destination wedding lounging on sofas and hooked up to vitamin IV infusions. The caption, “POV: You’re at a destination wedding… and instead of nimbu paani, there’s a legit IV bar next to the poolside,” praised the concept as a “massive upgrade to the whole wedding experience” and suggested it could be a major 2025 trend. Is the hangover drip a wedding ‘upgrade’ or health hazard? (AdobeStock)

People’s reaction to the viral clip was divided; many saw it as a peak of wedding hospitality, while others slammed it as unsafe, unnecessary, and a concerning health fad. We spoke to medical and nutrition experts to weigh in on the practice of using IV drips, particularly for recovering from alcohol hangovers.

Dr J J Cooper, general physician (MBBS), based in Mumbai, cautions against following unsubstantiated trends, saying, “More than the people providing, the people following such fads should be cautious while taking anything so irrationally.”

Dr Poonam Tiwari, head of the department of dietetics at RMLIMS, Lucknow, emphasises that the best way to counteract alcohol’s effect is through natural hydration. She highlighted the risks of artificial supplementation: “If you want to reduce the alcohol effect, the best way is to rehydrate your body.”

Taking an IV drip that is full of minerals and micro-nutrients for this purpose can disrupt the electrolyte balance of the body. “Taking Vitamin C in natural form is any day better, and as it is water-soluble, taking it in pure concentration is surely not recommended. The RDA recommends it be taken in micrograms, so it’s quite clear,” Dr Poonam adds.

MBBS and general physician Dr G Ahmed Qureshi, based in Ghaziabad, UP, points out the sheer physiological shock of such rapid infusion, “Such fads can be hazardous in the long run and no medico will approve using drips and syringes randomly.” He also stresses the danger of administering drips without proper supervision.

Ultimately, the risks of unregulated, rapid IV infusions outweigh any perceived benefits. Sticking to nature’s remedies can be termed the safest and effective strategy for post-party recovery.

Speaking of the viral reel, clinical and sports nutritionist Harshada Bakalkar, also comments on the need for regulations of social media content on sensitive topics like medicine, “We need to cap the health and medical reels the way China recently did."



Healthy ways to combat a hangover

Experts agree that while alcohol causes dehydration, plain water alone isn’t enough; you need to replenish essential electrolytes. Here are some recommended, safe, and natural ways to combat a hangover:

Detoxify by Hydration and Replenishing Cells: Focus on replacing fluids and nutrients lost due to alcohol’s diuretic effect.

Electrolyte-Rich Drinks: Go for ORS-regulated drinks or, even better, coconut water, which is naturally rich in essential electrolytes.

Probiotics: Consuming probiotics can help re-balance your gut, which can be affected by alcohol consumption.

Potassium and Amino Acids: Replenish these crucial nutrients through food sources.

Potassium: Found in fruits like bananas.

Amino Acids: Found in animal products such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy.

(Clinical and sports nutritionist Harshada Bakalkar)