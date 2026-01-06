Joe Jonas serious about Tatiana Gabriela after divorce from Sophie Turner, all you need to know about his new GF

A couple of days ago, Us Weekly reported that the singer has quietly been seeing Gabriela for several months now. According to a source in the report, the two “started seeing each other at the end of the summer,” and the relationship has progressed enough for Jonas to introduce her to his inner circle — including his family, close friends, and his two young daughters.

Singer-sonwriter Joe Jonas appears to be getting serious about his new relationship, with fresh details suggesting that things with Puerto Rican model, Tatiana Gabriela, are steadily moving beyond the casual stage.

Public hints of the romance have been building for a while. In early January, Gabriela shared a series of Instagram photos in a gold dress paired with matching heels and a black fur jacket. Jonas reacted instantly, dropping a drooling emoji in the comments — a small but telling public show of approval that did not go unnoticed by fans. The pair had already sparked dating rumours after being photographed together in November, with images obtained by TMZ.

Their connection reportedly began months earlier. Joe and Tatiana were spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles back in September. Since then, sightings have become more frequent. On New Year’s Day, the two were photographed spending time together at a playground in Miami with Jonas’s daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

The development marks a new chapter for Joe following his high-profile split from Sophie Turner. The former couple finalised their divorce over a year ago and share custody of their children.

Fans have also been piecing together social media clues. Gabriela was seen dancing alongside Danielle Jonas in the audience at a Jonas Brothers concert in November, while separate Instagram posts taken at the same locations — with Nick Jonas appearing in reflections — further fuelled speculation.