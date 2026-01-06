Joe Jonas serious about Tatiana Gabriela after divorce from Sophie Turner, all you need to know about his new GF
Joe Jonas has moved on after his divorce from Sophie Turner, with a steady romance with model Tatiana Gabriela that has grown increasingly serious
Singer-sonwriter Joe Jonas appears to be getting serious about his new relationship, with fresh details suggesting that things with Puerto Rican model, Tatiana Gabriela, are steadily moving beyond the casual stage.
A couple of days ago, Us Weekly reported that the singer has quietly been seeing Gabriela for several months now. According to a source in the report, the two “started seeing each other at the end of the summer,” and the relationship has progressed enough for Jonas to introduce her to his inner circle — including his family, close friends, and his two young daughters.
Public hints of the romance have been building for a while. In early January, Gabriela shared a series of Instagram photos in a gold dress paired with matching heels and a black fur jacket. Jonas reacted instantly, dropping a drooling emoji in the comments — a small but telling public show of approval that did not go unnoticed by fans. The pair had already sparked dating rumours after being photographed together in November, with images obtained by TMZ.
Their connection reportedly began months earlier. Joe and Tatiana were spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles back in September. Since then, sightings have become more frequent. On New Year’s Day, the two were photographed spending time together at a playground in Miami with Jonas’s daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.
The development marks a new chapter for Joe following his high-profile split from Sophie Turner. The former couple finalised their divorce over a year ago and share custody of their children.
Fans have also been piecing together social media clues. Gabriela was seen dancing alongside Danielle Jonas in the audience at a Jonas Brothers concert in November, while separate Instagram posts taken at the same locations — with Nick Jonas appearing in reflections — further fuelled speculation.
Gabriela is originally from Puerto Rico and is currently based in New York City. She began modelling after attending film school and has since worked with fashion brands such as Diane Von Furstenberg, For Love and Lemons and Dolce Vita. In January 2025, she also appeared in a music video for Bad Bunny, for the song BAILE INoLVIDABLE, further cementing her growing presence in pop culture. in January 2025.
For now, neither Joe nor Tatiana has addressed the relationship directly, but between confirmed reports, family introductions, and increasingly public appearances, it’s clear that this new romance is no longer flying under the radar.