Ladakh’s textiles find spotlight in Delhi

From reinterpreting classic pashmina silhouettes to embedding traditional lore within the Sulma, the ceremonial robe worn by Ladakhi women, the exhibition brought together four contemporary designers shaping Ladakh’s design language: Padma Yangchan of Namza Couture, Stanzin Palmo of Zilzom, Jigmat Norbu and Jigmat Wangmo of Jigmat Couture, and Padma Saldon of 2112 Saldon.

On Saturday, Delhi turned its focus to Ladakh’s evolving textile traditions with the launch of Between Wind and Wool: Ladakh Design Today at the National Crafts Museum & Hastakala Academy. Curated by Sunil Sethi with support from the FDCI team, the exhibition explores how the region’s climate, heritage and nomadic life continue to shape pashmina traditions and contemporary design. The event was inaugurated by Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, as chief guest, alongside Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, as guest of honour.

Speaking about the photography display, Sethi noted: “Even though there are models dressed by designers across India, you will see that most images don’t focus on the model or clothes.” He added, “The real protagonist here is Ladakh itself — the raw mountains, the snow-capped peaks, and the stark desert-like landscapes. The emphasis was only on the beauty of the region.