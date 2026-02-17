Luxury hotels turn the capital into a wedding destination

In Delhi, where weddings have long been synonymous with scale and spectacle, a quieter yet equally compelling shift is underway. Couples are increasingly choosing to recreate the charm of destination weddings within the city itself, turning luxury hotels into immersive, multi-day celebration hubs. The appeal is both practical and emotional: families can stay together, celebrations can unfold leisurely over several days, and the experience retains the intimacy and aesthetic of a getaway wedding, without anyone boarding a flight. Le Méridien New Delhi transformed its venues into evocative wedding settings, complete curated culinary experiences.

Taking a step in this direction, Le Méridien New Delhi recently hosted The Great Delhi Dreams, a wedding showcase designed to demonstrate how destination-style celebrations can be seamlessly recreated within the capital. The hotel transformed its venues into evocative wedding settings, complete with immersive décor installations, live performances, and curated culinary experiences that blended regional flavours with global inspirations. Guests were guided through a thoughtfully designed journey, offering a glimpse into how a single property can host multiple ceremonies, each with its own character. Central to this approach are the hotel’s personalised services, including its Wedding Ambassador and Wedding Shadow concepts, dedicated teams that work discreetly to choreograph every detail. “Delhi has always been a city of timeless love stories, and at Le Méridien New Delhi, we feel privileged to be part of so many of them. The Great Delhi Dreams reflects our commitment to creating weddings that are not just grand in scale, but meaningful in emotion, celebrations that honour tradition while embracing contemporary expression,” says Meena Bhatia, Vice President and General Manager.

This trend reflects a broader shift in how couples view weddings, not merely as a single event, but as a shared experience unfolding over days. At Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, the focus is on creating intimate, experience-led celebrations within a self-contained environment. “We are seeing a strong shift towards intimate, immersive weddings where couples choose to host multi-day celebrations within one thoughtfully curated setting. Andaz Delhi is a destination within the city, offering the ease of a metropolitan location combined with the warmth and character of a bespoke wedding retreat,” says Teena Kandwal, Director of Event Sales. The property offers a mix of venues that allow each function to feel distinct—from elegant ballroom ceremonies to open-air courtyard celebrations surrounded by greenery, as well as private residential-style studios suited for intimate rituals like mehendi and haldi. Culinary experiences are equally interactive, with live stations, flying buffets, and personalised menus designed to encourage engagement and shared moments. From curated welcome experiences to tailored décor narratives, the emphasis is on creating a cohesive celebration that unfolds organically.

Similarly, at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, weddings are increasingly being curated as immersive journeys rather than standalone events. “Couples today are looking for the experience of a destination wedding while staying within the city, and our approach focuses on creating immersive, multi-day celebrations,” says Reshu Tyagi, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing. The property transforms into a self-contained wedding destination, offering multiple indoor and outdoor venues that can be styled uniquely for each ceremony—from welcome soirées and mehendi functions to cocktail evenings and receptions. A strong culinary programme led by expatriate chefs enables globally inspired menus tailored to each event, ensuring that every function carries its own flavour identity. Dedicated hospitality suites, personalised event sequencing, and experienced in-house teams further enhance the sense of continuity and ease, allowing families to fully immerse themselves in the celebration.

Design and storytelling also play a pivotal role in shaping these experiences. At Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, couples are embracing weddings that feel deeply personal and thoughtfully curated. “We are redefining destination weddings by offering a destination-style experience within Delhi NCR itself. Our design-led spaces and landscaped venues allow the hotel to transform into a self-contained celebration hub,” says Tarun Seth, General Manager. The property’s venues—from intimate dining spaces like Maison Maiya to expansive ballrooms and terrace lawns—allow each event to unfold in its own setting, creating distinct moods across the wedding journey. Food, too, becomes a narrative element, with chef-led menus crafted in collaboration with families to reflect regional traditions and personal preferences. Supported by dedicated wedding specialists, the experience feels immersive and effortless, allowing families to celebrate together without logistical disruptions.

What ties these offerings together is a growing desire for convenience without compromise. With guests housed under one roof, transitions between events become seamless, and the emotional core of weddings—the coming together of families—remains uninterrupted. For Delhiites, the concept offers the best of both worlds: the intimacy and novelty of a destination wedding, combined with the familiarity and accessibility of home.

As wedding trends evolve, the destination itself is no longer defined by geography but by experience. In transforming their properties into immersive celebration spaces, Delhi’s luxury hotels are ensuring that the city remains not just a place to live, but a place to celebrate life’s most meaningful milestones—beautifully, intimately, and without ever leaving its borders.