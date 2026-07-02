Meet Leisha Patidar, viral FIFA reel girl whose got football fans grooving

Mumbai based digital content creator Leisha Patidar has been making social media content since 2020 but little did she know that the FIFA 2026 series is going to take her to new heights. Started on June 9, Leisha’s followers increased by 2,70,000 in almost 15 days. The series which is a blend of make up transformation and names of all international football stars mixed with an interesting song reached out thousands of social media users. She realized that she has hit bullseye when it brought comments from football fans from across the globe. Leisha Patildar's series on FIFA 2026 has gone viral on social media.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect it to become this big. I thought people would enjoy it, but after the first few videos, I started seeing comments from football fans across different countries. That’s when I realised this wasn’t just reaching my usual audience anymore it was reaching a global community. Seeing people wait for the next country and tag their friends made me realise the series share with friends and family kids coming and telling me about it had become something much bigger than I imagined,” she tells us.

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The idea came to Leisha when she attended Indian Premier League final match in Ahmedabad earlier this year where she heard Royal Challengers Bengaluru anthem and thought she can work around it to make something creative during FIFA.