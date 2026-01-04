Miss Diva Cosmo 2025 Avani Kakekochhi Bhat: I want to make create my own legacy

An aerospace engineer, dancer and entrepreneur, Miss Diva Cosmo 2025 Avani Kakekochhi Bhat, is a woman with many hats. And winning the title of Miss Diva 2025 is a way for her to expand her dreams, which all began when she was just a child. “My journey on stage began when I was three-years-old, and had my first stage performance. My parents watched me and they stood up and started crying and clapping. They said ‘this girl's made for the stage’,” she says. Miss Diva Cosmo 2025 Avani Kakekochhi Bhat (Photo: Instagram) While she has a title now, Avani's connection to pageantry dates back, and it includes a former global queen. “Miss Supranational 2014 Asha Bhat is my family , and I took part in this pageant on her recommendation. I take a lot of inspiration from her. She created a legacy of her own, and I want to create a legacy of my own and make India proud by winning Miss Cosmo 2026,” she ends.

Representing India at Miss Cosmo International 2026 is a huge honour for Avani and she believes it will give her the right platform to channelise her energy. “In pageant, before your speaking, your walk does the speaking. Your stage presence is very important and I've been dancing since childhood. I've performed in the G20 summit, in NMACC and got various opportunities. I'm an aerospace engineer and I'm an entrepreneur too. I needed something that channelized both of these platforms. And as a pageant fan myself, I thought this was the right platform to channelize my energy. In representing India on such a great platform, all of these skills will come in handy. And I think I'll do a great job and hopefully create a legacy and bring the Miss Cosmo crown home,” she says.