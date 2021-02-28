Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me
Asha Bhat may have made her acting debut with a Hindi film, but the model-turned-actor, who has been born and raised in Bhadravati, in Karnataka, is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
“I am all set,” she shares with excitement, and adds, “The film was supposed to release last year but because of the pandemic it could not happen. It has been a long wait. But now that the momentum has picked up I am happy to be busy promoting the film.”
The 28-year-old says she always wanted to do a film in Kannada language. “It is my mother tongue. I always wanted to but it is just that the first opportunity for me that came my way was a Hindi film Junglee (2019). I took it up and immediately post that the team called me up and gave me a briefing, and I was like very happy about it and said yes to the project. It is a nice script and it is a nice way to give back to my people and entertain them through Kannada cinema,” she explains.
Bhat says she is grateful to get the opportunity to work with popular Kannada star Darshan in her very first film in the region.
“He is such a great actor. He has over two decades of experience in the industry. This is a great start. The first day I was a little nervous. My first shot was with Darshan sir and I was feeling intimidated and nervous. I kept thinking if I would remember the lines or worried about whether I would do a mistake during my take. But he just walked in, he had a bright smile and he said made it easy for me,” the actor says.
Doling out praise for director Tharun Sudhir, she adds, “He is very generous as a director and he allows the actor to do (the scene) the way they want to do. He gave me a lot of liberty and the support has been great.”
Bhat also notes how the Kannada film industry has evolved over the years. “Definitely there has been an evolution and I feel very grateful to be a part of this Kannada industry and what a film to start with,” she concludes.
