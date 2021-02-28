IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
bengaluru news

Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me

Actor Asha Bhat says she is grateful to get the opportunity to work with popular Kannada star Darshan in her first film and feels, it is a nice way to give back to her own people.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 AM IST

Asha Bhat may have made her acting debut with a Hindi film, but the model-turned-actor, who has been born and raised in Bhadravati, in Karnataka, is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.

“I am all set,” she shares with excitement, and adds, “The film was supposed to release last year but because of the pandemic it could not happen. It has been a long wait. But now that the momentum has picked up I am happy to be busy promoting the film.”

The 28-year-old says she always wanted to do a film in Kannada language. “It is my mother tongue. I always wanted to but it is just that the first opportunity for me that came my way was a Hindi film Junglee (2019). I took it up and immediately post that the team called me up and gave me a briefing, and I was like very happy about it and said yes to the project. It is a nice script and it is a nice way to give back to my people and entertain them through Kannada cinema,” she explains.

Bhat says she is grateful to get the opportunity to work with popular Kannada star Darshan in her very first film in the region.

“He is such a great actor. He has over two decades of experience in the industry. This is a great start. The first day I was a little nervous. My first shot was with Darshan sir and I was feeling intimidated and nervous. I kept thinking if I would remember the lines or worried about whether I would do a mistake during my take. But he just walked in, he had a bright smile and he said made it easy for me,” the actor says.

Doling out praise for director Tharun Sudhir, she adds, “He is very generous as a director and he allows the actor to do (the scene) the way they want to do. He gave me a lot of liberty and the support has been great.”

Bhat also notes how the Kannada film industry has evolved over the years. “Definitely there has been an evolution and I feel very grateful to be a part of this Kannada industry and what a film to start with,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
bengaluru news

Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Actor Asha Bhat says she is grateful to get the opportunity to work with popular Kannada star Darshan in her first film and feels, it is a nice way to give back to her own people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka intensifies Covid-19 testing after 3 new clusters in Bengaluru

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • The new cases were reported in three clusters at Agragami College, Sambharam College and residents of Purva Venezia apartment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news

Manual scavenging continues to mar Karnataka as conviction stays zero

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The deaths of 30-year-old Lal Ahmed and 25-year-old Rasheed Ahmed in north Karnataka’s Kalburgi on January 26 were the latest in the list of people who died because of manual scavenging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
bengaluru news

Rahul Dev: The Kannada film industry has grown immensely in the last five years

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Noting the other changes in the Kannada film industry, actor Rahul Dev says it is a fast growing market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
bengaluru news

Mural on BBMP building lauds sanitation staff as they protest for better wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Pourakarmika Sangha has been protesting demanding equal pay for equal work and minimum wages of 30,000 for all workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Bachegowda with Congres state president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah(HT Photo)
Sharath Bachegowda with Congres state president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Sharath B Gowda, son of senior BJP MP, extends support to Congress in Karnataka

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Sharath unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections on a BJP ticket in Hosakote against N Nagaraju (MTB) of the Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that following a police raid on the quarry on February 7, Nagaraja ordered the removal of the explosives, which led to the blast on Tuesday. (PTI)
Police said that following a police raid on the quarry on February 7, Nagaraja ordered the removal of the explosives, which led to the blast on Tuesday. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Prime accused in Karnataka quarry blast case arrested in Tamil Nadu

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:57 PM IST
GS Nagaraja, the accused, who is also a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had been on the run since the blast
READ FULL STORY
Close
The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post.(PTI file photo)
The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post.(PTI file photo)
bengaluru news

WhatsApp used to coordinate riots in Bengaluru's DJ Halli: NIA charge sheet

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • A WhatsApp group comprising more than 100 members had instigated people to assemble in front of KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board will open its online portal to invite applications for its contentious schemes, which incentivise and promote marriages within the community.
Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board will open its online portal to invite applications for its contentious schemes, which incentivise and promote marriages within the community.
bengaluru news

Karnataka's Brahmin board to start calls for intra-caste unions soon

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • Incentivising of intra-community marriage goes against govt’s goals of social equality, say experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The flight took off at 3.20 pm and landed safely after 1.57 hours at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.17pm.(Reuters FILE)
The flight took off at 3.20 pm and landed safely after 1.57 hours at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.17pm.(Reuters FILE)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru airport installs disabled aircraft recovery kit

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The kit, with multiple components, and customised for the Bengaluru airport's requirement, includes ground preparation tools, aircraft lifting, de-bogging, tethering, towing, and all other associated aspects of both narrow- and wide-body aircraft, BIAL said in the release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mining of sand, coarse sand and other minor minerals(Reuters)
Mining of sand, coarse sand and other minor minerals(Reuters)
bengaluru news

Karnataka govt to use new tech to survey mineral reserves: Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:26 PM IST
The previous governments used old technology to survey the mineral reserves. We will use the latest technology and this will help get accurate information, Nirani was quoted as saying in an official press release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangalorean Bon her bike that has a sign board reading: Rider is deaf.
Bangalorean Bon her bike that has a sign board reading: Rider is deaf.
bengaluru news

India’s first hearing impaired female biker: I may not hear it, but I feel the wind

By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Bengaluru resident Archana Timmaraju, rides with a sticker on her bike that reads: Rider is deaf. Failure to cooperate with verbal commands means I am not hearing you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Bikers Troop Bengaluru ride to touristy spots in the city, and clean up those places.
Members of Bikers Troop Bengaluru ride to touristy spots in the city, and clean up those places.
bengaluru news

Bengaluru bikers on a mission: Cleaning up is a joyride!

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Bikers Troop Bengaluru collects trash that’s spoiling the beauty of the city, to give back to the society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter objected to Karnataka's requirement for mandatory Covid-19 negative tests from visitors. (HT_PRINT)
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter objected to Karnataka's requirement for mandatory Covid-19 negative tests from visitors. (HT_PRINT)
bengaluru news

Kerala CM writes to PM over Karnataka’s mandatory Covid-19 test for visitors

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • There are just four entry points connecting Kerala and the coastal districts of Karnataka and are always busy due to daily trips by truck and bus drivers as well as students who live across the borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) take part in a protest rally against the state government's order for private schools to charge only 70% of the tuition fees in this academic year, in Bengaluru, Tuesday.(PTI)
Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) take part in a protest rally against the state government's order for private schools to charge only 70% of the tuition fees in this academic year, in Bengaluru, Tuesday.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka teachers, school officials take to streets against 30% fee cut order

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:11 AM IST
  • Parents and private schools have locked horns after schools resisted the Karnataka government order, saying that they have to pay their staff despite loss of income due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac