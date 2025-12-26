Move over 12 grapes, this 13-wish ritual is the newest way to set your New Year's intentions
This 13-wish ritual is becoming Gen Z’s favourite way to reset for the year ahead. Here's everything you need to know
If your FYP is currently a graveyard of “New Year, New Me” aesthetic videos that make you want to go into hibernation, take a breath. We are officially over the era of choking down 12 grapes at midnight. This year, we’re handing the heavy lifting over to the universe.
12 intentions and a box of matches
The ritual is simple but high-stakes. Traditionally begun on the Winter Solstice, it involves writing 13 wishes or resolutions on separate slips of paper and placing them in a jar. For 12 nights, you burn one at random without looking.
If you’re reading this on December 26th and thinking, “I already missed the window,” chill. You can start your 12-day countdown today, just burn a few at once. As long as you're intentional, the universe will accept your wishes. Think of it as a late-registration manifest — the universe doesn't care about your calendar as much as it cares about your energy.
On December 31st, you’ll be left with exactly one strip of paper. When you unfold it, that is your Divine Assignment for the year — the one thing you are actually responsible for working on. Everything else you burned? That’s in the hands of the gods.
The meaning behind the ritual
These twelve days symbolise the twelve months of the coming year and are believed to predict what lies ahead. The ritual traces back to the ancient Germanic tradition of Rauhnächte — literally translating to “smoky nights” or “wild nights.” These mystical nights begin at midnight on December 25 and are thought to bridge the old year and the new, a time when the veil between worlds is thin, and manifestation energy is strong.
What to wish for
Your 13 wishes can be as ambitious or as gentle as you want. The key is to focus on things that feel expansive — not restrictive. Here are a few ideas to get you started: To live in flow instead of fear. Or, to find work that feels aligned, not draining. Another one could be, to forgive someone who no longer deserves space in your head. Or, to say yes to love, even when it’s inconvenient. One more good one is, to make art for no audience. Or even, to eat something new every month.
When the final slip reveals itself on New Year’s Eve, take it as a sign. It’s not about control — it’s about surrender. Let the universe do its work; your only job is to stay open.