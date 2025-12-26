Move over 12 grapes, this 13-wish ritual is the newest way to set your New Year's intentions

If your FYP is currently a graveyard of “New Year, New Me” aesthetic videos that make you want to go into hibernation, take a breath. We are officially over the era of choking down 12 grapes at midnight. This year, we’re handing the heavy lifting over to the universe. Scented candles look aesthetic with the warm glow of the flame. (Shutterstock)

12 intentions and a box of matches The ritual is simple but high-stakes. Traditionally begun on the Winter Solstice, it involves writing 13 wishes or resolutions on separate slips of paper and placing them in a jar. For 12 nights, you burn one at random without looking.

If you’re reading this on December 26th and thinking, “I already missed the window,” chill. You can start your 12-day countdown today, just burn a few at once. As long as you're intentional, the universe will accept your wishes. Think of it as a late-registration manifest — the universe doesn't care about your calendar as much as it cares about your energy.

On December 31st, you’ll be left with exactly one strip of paper. When you unfold it, that is your Divine Assignment for the year — the one thing you are actually responsible for working on. Everything else you burned? That’s in the hands of the gods.