Nayab Midha reflects on her dream wedding with Ayush Chandhok: I always dreamt of a fairy tale wedding

Spoken word artist Nayab Midha tied the knot with software developer Ayush Chandhok in an intimate three-day celebration in Udaipur on November 2, and the new bride is over the moon. Reflecting on her wedding day, Nayab says, “I always dreamt of a fairy tale wedding and I got one… the wedding was so much fun; I knew I wanted to have fun at our wedding, but this much, I am still reliving the wedding.” Nayab Midha ties the knot with Ayush Chandhok,

“We planned everything in just five weeks,” she shares, talking about the decision to marry this year. She adds, “I never thought we could pull off everything we wanted in such a short span. God has been kind. We met in college in 2014, became friends, started dating in 2016, and we have been together since. We’ve always wanted to get married. In September, we were told either the wedding could be November 2 or the next available date in February, which would have been too late, so we locked November and went for it!”

But even four days after her grand wedding, the feeling hasn’t fully sunk in for Nayab. “Every time I see my chhooda, my heart flutters a little and makes me super happy. I am happier than ever, and Ayush’s family is thrilled to have me too! No more guilt hangouts; ab 24x7 sath mein haq se!”

The couple plan to balance work and honeymoon both, Nayab adds, “I have shows in London, Australia and New Zealand in coming days. In between the show tours, we will be taking out time for our honeymoon moments. As of now, we are extremely excited about the new chapter in our lives and wish to take each day as it comes. The rest of the celebrations are on with extended family and friends who couldn't make it to Udaipur."