Today’s Cold Moon in Gemini is the last full moon of 2025, here’s how to manifest your intentions for 2026

As 2025 draws to a close, the universe is offering one final celestial gift — the Cold Moon in Gemini, which also happens to be the last supermoon of the year. Rising on today (December 4), this powerful lunar event invites reflection, release, and renewal — a moment to set your intentions for what you wish to carry into 2026. The Cold Moon is pictured behind Christmas decorations in Cali, Colombia on December 3, 2025. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) (AFP)

The Cold Moon and its cosmic power Known as the Cold Moon, December’s full moon symbolises closure, clarity, and the promise of a fresh start. What makes this one even more potent is that it’s a supermoon — a term used when the Moon’s orbit brings it closer to Earth, making it appear larger, brighter, and more luminous in the night sky.

Astronomically, this is the second-to-last supermoon in the current series, with the next one rising on January 3, 2026. But spiritually, this Gemini supermoon is said to amplify emotions and insights, pushing you to look inward and decide what deserves to stay and what needs to go, before the new year begins.

But astrologers recommend using the last supermoon of the year to set intentions for the rest of the year. Here's what you need to do to make sure 2026 is the best year of your life.

How to manifest during the full moon While the Full Moon is traditionally seen as a time of release, it can also be used to call in new energy. A Full Moon manifestation ritual involves writing down or speaking aloud what you want to attract — phrased as though it has already happened.

Write your affirmations with intention One of the simplest yet most powerful practices for this supermoon is writing affirmations for the year ahead. As the Moon shines its brightest, grab a notebook and write down what you want to embody or achieve. Your affirmations can be empowering or healing — whatever aligns with your current energy.

Full Moon affirmations can help you call something in or release limiting beliefs. Choose your words carefully, as these affirmations will guide your mindset for the next lunar cycle. You might choose affirmations such as: “I am a magnet for abundance, and money flows to me effortlessly.” t

An affirmation to support your intention may be: “I am a magnet for abundance, and money flows to me effortlessly.” An affirmation to release negative beliefs may be: “I let go of destructive emotions and invite peace.” Repeat your affirmations three times each day for the next two weeks, until the Moon begins to wane. Watch how your energy — and your outlook — begins to shift.