Pratika Rawal on injury, inclusion and India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup victory: 'Staying present kept me going'

As the Indian women’s cricket team lifted their first-ever World Cup trophy on November 2, Pratika Rawal — cheering from her wheelchair with a cast on her leg — became one of the most stirring images of the tournament. Her injury may have ruled her out of the final, but the win against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on that night, as she says, “was never about one person, it was about India.”

“I was honestly just super excited for our team. I really believe in staying present and letting go of what you cannot change. In that moment, what mattered most was that our goal of becoming World Champions had been achieved. We had worked so hard for it as a unit, and the happiness of doing it together was overwhelming,” she recalls.

For the 25-year-old, the joy wasn’t dimmed by circumstance. She found strength in perspective, and pride in contribution. “For me, it was always about us winning the World Championship for India. And we did it. I was proud to be part of the Indian team that won the first-ever Women’s World Cup and to have contributed in my own way. That was satisfying,” she says with a smile.

The team’s victory celebrations extended to New Delhi, where they met the Prime Minister and the President. “It was a very special memory for all of us. You don’t often get the chance to meet the Prime Minister and the President of India, so we felt very grateful," she says.

"The interaction was relaxed and warm, we all genuinely enjoyed the conversation. What stayed with me was when they spoke about how we now have the opportunity to inspire the next generation of women athletes, and how every platform we get should be used to motivate others. That really resonated with me,” Pratika adds.