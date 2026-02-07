Rose Day 2026: This guide will help you curate the perfect rose bouquet for your valentine

This is the original flower of love and it has unequivocally held onto this status for centuries. Refer to any visual Shakesperian reference to check. The colour is rich and fiery and is a top demand through the week this time of the year - so we hope you've already got your hands on yours! As mentioned earlier, a fat bouquet of red roses is always a good idea, but just that, makes the whole deal very predictable, especially for Rose Day. We definitely suggest keeping red roses in your bouquet arrangement, though not making it the centre of attention. It's all about attention to detail these days.

A fat bouquet of red is always a good idea in this regard, but Rose Day, falling today, February 7, is actually a great opportunity to get a head start on winning brownie points from your special someone. Following are the primary interpretations associated with popular rose colours, to help you curate the perfect assortment for your surprise.

Valentine's Week officially commences today, the first day of it, as always, being Rose Day. Now gone are the days when showing up with flowers was enough in itself. While the gesture itself will never run out of favour, at a time when curation services of every kind are peaking, there's really no excuse to get this one wrong.

Yellow roses represent good luck and can actually be a sweet gesture if incorporated in your final bouquet. That being said, the primary association of this colour happens to be with friendship - which is well and good, just not for Rose Day, and especially not for someone you haven't defined relationship terms with, but want to. As a matter of fact, for all romantic pursuits, we suggest steering entirely clear of yellow roses in general.

White's association with purity is outdated (not to mention problematic), but a white rose also stands to denote loyalty. So if that's something you want to necessarily communicate to your significant other, there's nothing like a niche sprinkle of them for your bouquet arrangement.

The 'colour of love' many would say, and they're not wrong (though red does overtake here when it exclusively comes to roses). Pink roses are actually a great touch for Rose Day and can very well be the centre of your bouquet. Just avoid mixing them with red - the colour crash can tend to look a little too kitschy. Pink roses paired with white ones also make for a great assortment if you tend to find the red rose overdone and unoriginal.

Pro-tip: What's better than a monochrome bouquet of red roses? An artfully put together bouquet of red and white roses. This classic combination ages like fine wine.

Additionally, pink and yellow roses together are a sublime combination if you're curating bouquets for your girlies. That's one context where yellow roses soar high. Because your galentines are as important as your valentines.

This is also a great time to remind you that if you do have a Valentine in your life, a bouquet everyday of Valentine's Week can only do you good. Beyond Rose Day, arrangements across options like orchids, carnations, anemones, sunflowers, crysanthemums and tulips, to name a few, will do the trick.

Because flowers may wilt, but the gesture? That's forever. Happy Rose Day to those celebrating!