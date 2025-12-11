Salman Khan turns heads in Jeddah, shares fan-favourite moment with Idris Elba

Actor Salman Khan created a buzz on the international stage at the fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor was a prominent attendee at the exclusive Golden Globes Gala Dinner, where he was photographed sharing a warm, fan-favourite moment with Hollywood heavyweight Idris Elba. Édgar Ramírez, Salman Khan and Idris Elba (redseafilm)

The picture of the two global icons instantly went viral, sending fans worldwide into a frenzy. Dressed in a dapper black suit and tie, Khan was seen mingling with a host of international celebrities. Besides Elba, viral photos from the glamorous evening featured the Bollywood star posing with Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez, Ukrainian-French actress Olga Kurylenko, and other guests, highlighting the festival’s role as a meeting point for diverse cinematic talents.

During his time at the festival, Salman Khan expressed his growing fondness for Saudi Arabia, stating, “I love it here. I like Saudi. A lot of people here like the culture. It’s nice. I keep on visiting this place quite a bit nowadays, so it’s good.”

He also extended his praise and congratulations to fellow star Alia Bhatt, who was a major honouree at the event. Alia Bhatt was presented with the Golden Globes Horizon Award in collaboration with the Red Sea Film Festival, celebrating her contributions to international cinema. Reacting to her recognition, Khan said, “Yes, Alia Bhatt, it’s amazing! I think only Saudi could’ve done this. It’s amazing. They’re going places really rapidly; it’s a good thing. I like that they bring their best and our culture together.”