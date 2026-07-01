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    Sophie Dhawan clears mystery behind Anushka Sharma’s dress length at Lord's

    Fans wondered how Anushka Sharma's mini dress appeared ankle-length in another photo. Sophie Dhawan has now explained what really happened.

    Published on: Jul 01, 2026 4:46 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Cricketers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and their wives Anushka Sharma and Sophie Dhawan, created quite the stir online as they attended the India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

    Fans were curious how Anushka Sharma's dress looked longer in Sophie Dhawan's Instagram dump,
    Fans were curious how Anushka Sharma's dress looked longer in Sophie Dhawan's Instagram dump,

    Eagle-eyed fans’ also spotted the changing hemline of Anushka Sharma’s dress. The actor wore a sky-blue mini dress. But in the group photo shared by Sophie on Instagram, Anushka’s dress appeared to be ankle-length, leading fans to wonder how the same outfit grew in the pics.

    What Sophie Dhawan said

    The mystery was cleared up when one Instagram user asked Sophie, “How come Anushka is wearing short dress in one photo and one long dress in the other photo?”

    Sophie Dhawan clears the air
    Sophie Dhawan clears the air

    Replying to the comment, Sophie Dhawan explained that there had been no outfit change. “The photo was taken from ICC page and made longer to fit the portrait size,” she wrote, confirming that the image had simply been extended to suit Instagram’s vertical format.

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Sophie Dhawan Clears Mystery Behind Anushka Sharma’s Dress Length At Lord's
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Sophie Dhawan Clears Mystery Behind Anushka Sharma’s Dress Length At Lord's
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