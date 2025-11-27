Edit Profile
    Take Five: Karan Johar’s signature bags in action and fashion spot-on

    Karan Johar opts for a chic look as he nails the fashion game like a pro 

    Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 2:13 PM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
    We decode filmmaker Karan Johar’s last five style outings, spotlighting the high-end bags that keep shaping his fashion

    Luxe Layers

    Decoding Karan Johar's fashion game

    KJo nails winter layering in a houndstooth overcoat paired with a black T-shirt and loose-fitting denim jeans. Carrying a rare Hermès Cargo HAC Birkin 40 as his large black travel bag, he completes the look with chunky white sneakers and distinctive dark, white-rimmed sunglasses.



    KJo nails winter layering in a houndstooth overcoat

    Comfort, but make it chic

    Karan chose an oversized khaki cargo jacket and pants set featuring multiple functional pockets on both the jacket and trousers as a chic yet comfy option for travel. He paired it with a tan shoulder bag.

    Comfort, but make it chic

    Capping it right

    Sporting a black leather jacket with a black-and-white skull-print scarf, Karan effortlessly blends edgy with casual. He pairs it with loose-fitted black trousers and completes the look with a black cap, oversized sunglasses, and distinctive white-and-red colour-blocked sneakers.

    Capping it right

    Co-ord couture

    Donning an elevated casual co-ord set, Karan turns the look into a high-fashion statement with a limited-edition Hermès bag valued at around 30 lakh, noted for its pop-art landscape design and exceptional craftsmanship. The outfit is completed with bold black-rimmed glasses

    Co-ord couture

    Cropped, Sequined, and Spot-On

    The black-and-white striped, sequined cropped jacket Karan wore was a standout, instantly elevating his fashion game. Karan finished the look with a small black top-handle bag featuring a gold clasp.

    Cropped, Sequined, and Spot-On
    © 2025 HindustanTimes