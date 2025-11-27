Take Five: Karan Johar’s signature bags in action and fashion spot-on

We decode filmmaker Karan Johar’s last five style outings, spotlighting the high-end bags that keep shaping his fashion
Luxe Layers
KJo nails winter layering in a houndstooth overcoat paired with a black T-shirt and loose-fitting denim jeans. Carrying a rare Hermès Cargo HAC Birkin 40 as his large black travel bag, he completes the look with chunky white sneakers and distinctive dark, white-rimmed sunglasses.
Comfort, but make it chic
Karan chose an oversized khaki cargo jacket and pants set featuring multiple functional pockets on both the jacket and trousers as a chic yet comfy option for travel. He paired it with a tan shoulder bag.
Capping it right
Sporting a black leather jacket with a black-and-white skull-print scarf, Karan effortlessly blends edgy with casual. He pairs it with loose-fitted black trousers and completes the look with a black cap, oversized sunglasses, and distinctive white-and-red colour-blocked sneakers.
Co-ord couture
Donning an elevated casual co-ord set, Karan turns the look into a high-fashion statement with a limited-edition Hermès bag valued at around ₹30 lakh, noted for its pop-art landscape design and exceptional craftsmanship. The outfit is completed with bold black-rimmed glasses
Cropped, Sequined, and Spot-On
The black-and-white striped, sequined cropped jacket Karan wore was a standout, instantly elevating his fashion game. Karan finished the look with a small black top-handle bag featuring a gold clasp.