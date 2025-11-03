This is how Jemimah Rodrigues manifested her World Cup century vs Australia months before it happened, her coach reveals

When the Indian women’s team stormed into the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup, one name that echoed through every cricket-loving household was Jemimah Rodrigues. Her match-winning knock in the semi-final against Australia wasn’t just a moment of brilliance—it was something she had already lived and visualised long before it happened. Jemimah Rodrigues with coach Prashant Shetty after India’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup final.

Her coach Prashant Shetty shares, “What you saw from Jemimah that night wasn’t something that happened on the spot. Months before the World Cup, we sat together one day and spoke about just one thing — how she could help India win a knockout game, the kind of stage where we often falter. She was very clear that India will be playing in the semi-final and hopefully finals," says Prashant, adding further, "We used to visualise every possible situation at at training, every kind of pressure moment and then have drills accordingly. When she walked out to bat that night, it was almost like déjà vu — the same moment she had manifested and trained for actually was playing out. And, then it all was just perfect implementation from her,"

But the journey to that defining knock wasn’t all smooth. In the middle of the World Cup, the right-handed batter was left out of the team — a moment that broke her spirit. “She called me right after she was dropped,” Prashant recalls. “She was heartbroken, completely shattered. But within minutes, she composed herself. We both knew there was no time to dwell. She showed up for training the very next day. That’s who she is — she bounces back stronger each time life tries to slow her down.”

What makes the 25-year-old stand apart, according to her coach, goes far beyond her strokeplay or fearless intent. “I first saw her when she was nine years old,” he says with a smile. “Over the years, I’ve seen her grow not just as a cricketer but as a person. Despite all the fame, she’s still the same — she greets everyone at the nets, thanks the ground staff, and treats people with warmth. Her humility is her real strength. That’s what makes Jemimah who she is. Her humbleness and her spirituality is the secret to her success.” Prashant concludes.