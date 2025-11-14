Viral video of alleged outdoor air purifiers in Jaipur sparks meme fest online; netizens say, ‘so dystopian’

Still, the internet responded instantly — and hilariously. On X, the post shared by the handle Indian Tech and Infra drew hundreds of reactions. Take a look:

Even as the video spread, the authenticity of the installation remained unclear. HT City has not verified the validity of the video. Additionally, many have highlighted online that such purifiers have a limited impact outdoors unless larger pollution sources — like traffic emissions, waste burning and dust control — are addressed.

Jaipur appeared to take an unusual step this week as videos circulated online showing outdoor air purifiers installed at major traffic points in the city. The clips, which first surfaced a day ago, claimed that officials had placed India’s first set of outdoor purifiers at busy spots such as Rambagh Circle and Ajmeri Gate. The move was reportedly aimed at tackling rising pollution levels as Jaipur’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 177 to190 this winter.

Most users questioned the practicality of the idea, while others responded with jokes about placing “replacing trees with purifiers” or “installing a RO in the ocean to manage water pollution...” Many pointed out that more effective measures could include simply planting more trees. Other comments included, “We need air purifiers to keep air purifiers clean.” One more said, “This is a useless idea, I don't think it will make any difference, it would be better to plant as many trees as possible which will work as natural purifiers.”