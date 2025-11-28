Wedding choreographer issues statement amid Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal ‘cheating’ controversy

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal were reportedly set to marry on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra. The wedding celebrations, however, came to an unexpected halt, with families citing health reasons. Soon after the postponement, fans noticed that Smriti had deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, including her engagement and proposal photos. Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal; the statement issued by Gulnaaz

As Reddit and Instagram discussions around the issue gained traction, an anonymous post alleged that two choreographers from the Bosco group, who were hired to teach Smriti and Palaash their wedding dances — Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz — were somehow involved in the situation. These claims quickly spread, causing much netizen outrage. Within hours, both names began trending, forcing Gulnaaz to respond publicly.

What Gulnaaz said Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I've been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about Me & My Friend Nandika, so I want to clear this Straight that We Are not the people involved in this issue.

Just because We know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean We are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support.”