When weekends turn wiser: The new wave of intellectual socialising
From Delhi to Mumbai, a new wave of “intellectual socialising” is drawing crowds who want evenings filled with stories, ideas and stimulating conversations
In cities where weekends usually mean parties and movies, a quieter trend is taking over: learning nights. Bars and cafés are doubling as informal classrooms, experts are taking the mic, and strangers are staying back to talk mythology, policy or neuroscience. “I had always been very curious about what it is like to sit with a bunch of strangers and have the most interesting conversations… and it was a great experience,” says Yesha Parekh, after attending a session on neurons and AI. Across Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, three communities — Nerd Nite, Society of Intellectuals and The Unlecture — are defining this new wave of “intellectual socialising”. Formats vary, but the intent is the same: knowledge that feels casual, communal and fun.
Nerd Nite
In Delhi’s Hauz Khas, Nerd Nite has become a Thursday ritual. Organiser Gopikrishnan Nair discovered the global format, “the slightly tipsy cousin of TED”, and adapted it locally. Priced at ₹499, each edition features three short talks in a bar or café. “The venue puts people at ease in a way an auditorium cannot,” he says. The topics lean on curiosity, drawing students, policy professionals, designers and anyone who loves ideas.
Society of Intellectuals
In Mumbai and Pune, Muskan Bhalla’s Society of Intellectuals was born from a simple realisation: Important research rarely reaches the public. Sessions ( ₹1,399) include a 45-minute talk and a quick Q&A. What she loves most? The unexpected connections. “A 60-year-old became friends with a 26-year-old,” she recalls. In just two months, the community has grown to 105k followers, with its first Pune edition arriving in December.
The Unlecture
Created by three St. Stephen’s graduates, The Unlecture grew out of missing classroom-style conversations post-college. “We adored our classes… we left each lecture feeling very differently about the world,” says Mishka Lepps. Each edition ( ₹650) begins with a short live performance followed by 25-minute talks and Q&As. Adults, they note, “want to learn together” again. Speakers enjoy the format too. “They’ve spent years researching something and they yearn for an audience choosing to be there,” Mishka says.
Why it’s catching on
Across all three platforms, the appeal is the same: people are tired of passive socialising. They want evenings that feel meaningful and conversations that stay with them. As Unlecture’s Sonalika Aggarwal explains, “Your brain learns better when it’s at ease.”