When weekends turn wiser: The new wave of intellectual socialising

In cities where weekends usually mean parties and movies, a quieter trend is taking over: learning nights. Bars and cafés are doubling as informal classrooms, experts are taking the mic, and strangers are staying back to talk mythology, policy or neuroscience. “I had always been very curious about what it is like to sit with a bunch of strangers and have the most interesting conversations… and it was a great experience,” says Yesha Parekh, after attending a session on neurons and AI. Across Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, three communities — Nerd Nite, Society of Intellectuals and The Unlecture — are defining this new wave of “intellectual socialising”. Formats vary, but the intent is the same: knowledge that feels casual, communal and fun.

Dinners are turning into dialogues as curious minds trade small talk for big questions