Exclusive| Captain Harmanpreet Kaur silences doubters: Mere liye captaincy sirf decisions lene tak limited nahi hai…

Though India’s World Cup win was a collective triumph, every great team has a heartbeat — its captain, the one who binds it all together. For the recently crowned World Champions, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, that glue has long been Harmanpreet Kaur. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur poses with the winning trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match in Navi Mumbai on November 2. (Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

A leader who likes to stand tall on tough days and quietly steps back when others shine, Harman as she is fondly called, sees her role as captain as something far deeper than just making decisions. “Mere liye captaincy sirf decisions lene tak limited nahi hai. Yeh ek responsibility hai, har player ko samajhna, unke ups and downs ke dauran unke saath khada rehna," she says, adding, "It is about building a safe dressing room where everyone can be open about their thoughts, their feelings and share freely. Mere liye wohi real leadership hai. Yeh ek family jaisa bond hai, aur main uss family ka hissa hoon, sirf leader nahi,”

Over the past few months, Harman has faced her share of criticism — questions over leadership, team form, and strategy. Yet, her response is one of grace and quiet conviction.

"There will always be critisicm that one needs to deal with. Jab cheezein theek nahi chalti, log sawal karte hain — woh game ka part hai. Par mujhe apni team par bharosa tha. Mujhe pata tha ki hum jeet ke liye ready hain, sirf ek perfect moment chahiye tha. Aaj woh moment mil gaya. Yeh jeet un sab logon ke liye hai jo har situation mein hum par believe karte rahe,” says the 36-year-old with a calm smile.

For Harman, the World Cup trophy represents something far greater than silverware — it’s about respect. Respect earned not just for the team, but for women’s cricket itself.

“The fact that we have brought respect to women’s cricket is the biggest achievement. Jab maine cricket start kiya tha, itna support, itna crowd dekhna sapne jaisa lagta tha. Aaj jab stadium full hota hai, bachchiyan humse milke kehti hain 'Main bhi cricketer banna chahti hoon' — tab lagta hai ki kuch sahi kar rahe hain. Trophy se zyada khushi yeh feeling deti hai ki humne women’s cricket ko us jagah tak pahuchaya jahan log izzat aur excitement ke saath dekhte hain.”

But the path to this moment wasn’t smooth. India had come heartbreakingly close to glory before, only to stumble at the last hurdle. The pressure this time — of winning at home — was immense. Yet, the approach was refreshingly simple. “Over the last few years, It has been tough coming so close yet being so far from crossing the line. We do feel the pressure, but there is a lot of learning. This World Cup, our focus was not on result but only on the process. Humne chhoti chhoti cheezon par dhyaan diya — fitness, mindset, bonding. And, the most important was that we constantly reminded our self that we must enjoy this journet. Jab aap khushi ke saath khelte ho, pressure automatically kam ho jata hai. Shayad isi wajah se iss baar humne finish line cross kar li.”

As the celebrations continue and the players enjoy newfound attention — from brand deals to fan clubs and packed stadiums — Harman is clear about one thing: staying grounded. “Players have started to understand that their impact is beyond the field. But, even though we are getting fame, we are all still very grounded. Har player jaanta hai ki yeh sab performance se hi mila hai. Bas yahi attitude rakha hai — mehnat pe focus karo, baaki sab apne aap aata hai,” she signs off.