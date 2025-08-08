Lion's Gate Portal blessings for you based on your zodiac sign

The energetic shift that comes with the Lion's Gate Portal already commenced late in July. Today, August 8 — which incidentally makes 8/8 — is believed to be the peak of this cosmically potent window of time. The concluding date for the portal standing at August 12, this is what blessings you should expect from the Universe before the date comes, as predicted by psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim. Blessings for you as Lion's Gate Portal energies peak, based on your zodiac sign

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries will be feeling more at home with their family with peace and tranquility being major themes. Property-related transactions may prove lucky.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus will find themselves ramping up their communication style with statements (or even articles for some) being published by them being received very well. Gift of the gab energy all the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Some money may literally come in for Geminis, a happenstance that will hone their self-esteem. This in turn could help them land more fortunate financial opportunities.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Cancers will feel called to be more mindful in how they present themselves, a simple tweak which could attract what they've been wanting the most — this could be a new job, a partner or even creative flow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Certain events may occur which will leave Leos convinced of powers higher than them. They can expect to feel guided and very happily spiritually aligned, even if these things don't mean all that much to them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not only are Virgos becoming more visible but the next few days could prove to be unexpected social for them, invitations and encounters which may leave them with significant connections.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Libras are working their charm and doing what they do best — sweeping in the public visibility.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 21)

Scorpios are likely to find themselves being washed over with a sudden surge of optimism. Those pursuing publishing or higher education will feel extra fortunate. Travel may also be on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

An improvement in finances and returns, with some debt potentially being off-loaded is in the cards for Sagittarians — as is benefitting from others' resources.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are likely to meet someone who really gets them, a someone who very well could be their "best match" — the advice is to let things flow for the next few days and be divinely guided.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The atmosphere at work is predicted to be cheery for Aquarius with co-workers potentially pitching in to lighten their load. Somebody might share some vital insights which will help your health journey significantly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces will feel called to express themselves creatively, expression which may draw in an audience. This interest could also translate in the realm of romance.

We wish you an abundant Lion's Gate Portal weekend!