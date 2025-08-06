You're in the middle of the Lion's Gate Portal! 8 affirmations to maximise the magic of 8/8

The Lion's Gate Portal may be peaking on August 8, this Friday, as it does every year. But that doesn't mean the magic has been held off from you. We've been very much in it right since July 28! So if you're confused with how to exactly approach the astronomical astrological potential this cosmic window of time holds, refer to these 8 master affirmations and perfect your frequency around them. Unlock the life of your dreams this Lion's Gate Portal by perfecting these 8 affirmations before the 8/8 peak!(Photo: Vyve Beauty and Wellness Eltham)

Sometimes all you need is a candle and some faith in yourself to call in the magic!

Affirmation: I am open to receiving unlimited abundance

The frequency to tap into: If you're pally with the 'rules' of manifestation, you know there aren't any. The sky is the limit as is everything beyond it. Go absolutely wild with the heights your dream self has already reached.

Affirmation: I am aligned with the highest version of myself

The frequency to tap into: The reason your current version doesn't have every last thing it desires is because your highest self does. This portal gives you an annual chance to affirmatively bridge the gap between your current self and your future self.

Affirmation: I attract wealth, love and miracles effortlessly

The frequency to tap into: If you've been on the manifestation bandwagon a while, the rituals and routine of it all may begin to feel tiresome. This affirmation introduces the facet of ease to the equation, which in turn allows your desires to reach you more seamlessly.

Affirmation: I am worthy of everything I desire

The frequency to tap into: One of the biggest blocks to achieving our dreams, even if we aren't aware of it, is self-doubt. Even the most confident person in the room may struggle with it. This one tackles those self-esteem blues which are sometimes too deeply rooted to even float into conscience.

Affirmation: I am ready to step into my power and purpose

The frequency to tap into: Think about the most sorted, well-settled person you know. More likely than not, they have a purpose that drives them, one that they still hone and chip away at despite seemingly having it all. The lesson? Power, of any kind, and purpose, always walk hand in hand.

Affirmation: My manifestations are unfolding in divine timing

The frequency to tap into: Never knock the importance of divine timing. Sometimes the delays we experience, as painful, frustrating or disheartening as they may be, come with a reason — and more often than not, it's to prepare us to not only wholly receive what we have asked for, but to be able to hold onto it with cognition and ease.

Affirmation: Abundance flows to me from seen and unseen sources

The frequency to tap into: You can't predict the rest of your lives. So while you may have some gauge of the areas or sources success could come in from, that's just the tip of the iceberg. This affirmation is for all the sources your conscience can't perceive but your subconscious is already channeling.

Affirmation: I release what no longer serves me

The frequency to tap into: Letting go, of things, people, emotions, trauma, is all incredibly important simply from the perspective of creating space, and a clean, blooming one at that, for what you've asked for. This one helps with those you're white-knuckling onto.

So are you ready to manifest your dreams into reality?