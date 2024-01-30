 Make a warm bowl of Ram halwa in 10 minutes - Hindustan Times
Make a warm bowl of Ram halwa in 10 minutes

Make a warm bowl of Ram halwa in 10 minutes

By Ismat Tahseen
Jan 30, 2024 11:40 AM IST

This halwa, that aimed for a record for the recent Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony, is made with suji, dry fruit, ghee and other ingredients

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony that took place recently in Ayodhya recently saw the 56 ‘bhog’ thaali sent from Lucknow to be offered to the deity. And Nagpur-based chef Vishnu Manohar made 7,000 kgs of Ram halwa for the opening, after which it was distributed among the devotees.

Prepare this soft halwa and garnish it with saffron and almonds (Shutterstock)
Prepare this soft halwa and garnish it with saffron and almonds (Shutterstock)

The halwa can be prepared at home, too. Reetu Uday Kugaji, chef and culinary consultant shares how. She says, "The reason why suji halwa, also known as Ram Halwa, was prepared for the bhog and prasadam is because it is believed that Lord Vishnu loved it." She shares her recipe to make it...

How to make Ram Halwa

Preparation Time:10 mins

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Serves:2

Ingredients

Semolina (moti suji): 115 gm

Desi ghee: 1/2 cup

Sugar: 1/2 cup

Green cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp

Saffron: a generous pinch

Hot water: 1 1/2 cups

Hot milk: 1 cup

Mixed nuts, chopped/slivered: 1 tbsp +1 tbsp

Tulsi: few leaves

Small banana -1, peeled and sliced


Method
In a heavy-bottomed kadai, heat desi ghee and add suji. Keep stirring and cook over a medium flame. Once the suji is light golden in hue, add half the quantity of mixed nuts and cook the suji until it turns aromatic. Aalso add sugar and green cardamom powder to this and mix well. Once the sugar dissolves and caramelises a little, add water, milk and saffron. Mix well. Keep stirring and let the halwa cook until the water and milk is absorbed and it starts leaving the edges. Add the tulsi and banana slices and mix gently. You will see the desi ghee and the sheen on the halwa. Once it is cooked, turn off the flame and garnish with mixed nuts. Serve hot.

