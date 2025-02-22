Mars retrograde ends tomorrow: These 3 zodiac signs can expect major change to hit them like a truck!

It's almost over! Mars Retrograde ends tomorrow: THESE zodiac signs to prep for sudden, major change

If you too have felt like the first 2 months of 2025 have been going on for 5 years, you aren't alone! You can attribute (almost) every last bit of it to the Mars retrograde energy the world entered the year with. Mars in Astrology being the planet action, desire and survival, it's core energy is that of fire, agency and movement. So with the planet having been in retrograde in Cancer since December 6, things may have felt clogged, slow, sluggish and worst-case scenario, inexplicably stalled these last few weeks. Now while this type of energy can be contended with at the end of the year, you don't really expect it to be so when the year turns. Nonetheless, now that we have just a day more of retrograde energy left, major and sudden (we mean literally knee-jerk) changes are set to roll into the lives of well, all the signs in some capacity or the other. But some of them are going to feel it more. Read on to know if you make the cut, and as always, don't forget to check for your sun, moon and rising signs.

Cancer

Ah, the zodiac of the hour! If you're a Cancer, celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas has it on good authority, that you must be prepared to lift yourself out of the funk. When you have spent weeks on end feeling like things just aren't working out, lacking energy and embroiling yourself in hopeless despair, even if things were to suddenly pick up pace on all fronts, you simply wouldn't be prepared to keep up with them. In the coming weeks, you can expect to feel more confident and magnetic on the inside, something which will have an equal impact on your real-world endeavours, be it professionally or socially.

Virgo

Get, set, go Virgo! You really aren't prepared for the treadmill of life to hit full speed but that's exactly what it's going to be feeling like. Just give it a few days! We know the military-grade planner in you will be losing their minds trying to get the details in place, but take yourself back to a few weeks ago when a packed social calendar, whirlwind romances, new acquaintances and an ever-present energy of fun and giggles is all you were hoping for! Well it's coming, so hit that meditation mat to align yourself.

Capricorn

Things have felt like a literal rollercoaster on the love front for Capricorns, and transitioning into the new year with energies like that can really wreck havoc in how you set yourself up mentally, for the months to come. Well, the storm is nearly done. This blinders-on zodiac sign is being asked to entertain all attention genuinely, but have their eyes set on someone who has all the trappings of long-term stability, because God knows you deserve it! This collaborative, fated energy will also be finding its way into your professional endeavours so just prep yourself to steep well in the energies of ease and harmony.

Ready for the sudden magic that's set to arrive with Mars going direct then?