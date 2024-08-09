Meet Sunil Taneja, the Hindi commentator who dubbed Harmanpreet Singh as Sarpanch Sahab

The moniker 'Sarpanch Sahab' for Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh seems to have become a permanent fixture, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who used it while congratulating the men's team after they secured the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. This victory marked a historic moment, with India winning back-to-back Olympic medals in hockey after a gap of 52 years. Hindi commentator Sunil Taneja gave Harmanpreet Singh the moniker of sarpanch sahab

The term was first coined by Hindi commentator Sunil Taneja, who is thrilled by the widespread adoption of the nickname. “I started using 'Sarpanch' for the captains of IPL teams during IPL 2023, while commentating in Punjabi. When I referred to Harmanpreet as ‘Sarpanch Sahab’, it just clicked. It seems the term suits him perfectly,” Taneja said with pride.

He added, “It is a great honour that our Prime Minister used that term. It means he watched the match and listened to the Hindi commentary, which makes me very happy.”

This isn't the first time Taneja's commentary has struck a chord with hockey fans. He gained popularity during the Tokyo Olympics when India won the bronze medal, and his commentary once again resonated with audiences when India defeated Great Britain to advance to the semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

Reflecting on his experiences, Taneja had earlier said, “Whether it was Tokyo 2020 or now, I feel fortunate to have been present during these historic moments. Honestly, any other commentator in my place would have done something similar. These moments are created by the players and belong to them. That’s why people watch sports — for the players, not for the commentators.”