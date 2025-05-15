Meet the 75-year-old army veteran from Mohali who offered his service for Operation Sindoor

A soldier never retires, says 1971 war veteran Capt Amar Jeet Kumar from Mohali, whose indomitable courage to join the duty again during Operation Sindoor has been hailed by the Indian Army. Capt Amar Jeet Kumar's indomitable courage to join the duty again during Operation Sindoor has been hailed by the Indian Army

The 75-year-old was among the brave personnel who had written to Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, urging him to utilise their services for the nation again. Terming their unwavering dedication an epitome of #ServiceBeforeSelf spirit, the Indian Army released a short video on its social media platforms on Wednesday, wherein Capt Kumar's letter was also mentioned.

“I was a part of Nabha Akal Infantry, which played a crucial role in training the Mukti Bahini, a guerrilla resistance movement that fought against the Pakistan Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War. I participated in the Battle of Garibpur, fought, and won on November 21, 1971,” says Capt Kumar, who was commissioned into the army in March 1970.

In his letter to the army chief, he had written that “he is physically fit and mentally prepared to join the soldiers at the war front”. “The skills and experience of veterans could prove to be highly beneficial in today’s warfront as well,” Capt Kumar adds.

“I was willing to accept even a small role, that too without any remuneration or compensation. I was also ready to report to duty immediately, and was not alone in this. Several course-mates of mine would have, and will join me in case of such escalations take place in future,” the veteran says.

On Operation Sindoor, Capt Kumar says the military action was appropriate and precise. “It was not an act of war, but decimation of terror camps. However, it was magnified by a certain set of media and social media platforms. This was the time when fake news should have been kept at bay,” he adds. On the ensuing blackouts, he says they were meant to discipline the citizens.

Recalling his post-retirement days, Capt Kumar talks about the time he was invited to Dhaka. “Then Bangladeshi government had invited us to their country on December 16, 2023. It was such a nice gesture. I remember the security personnel at the airport refused to frisk us, saying that we had saved their lives,” he says.

Born in Bathinda, Capt Kumar now lives in Mohali with his family. His daughter is an Ayurvedic doctor.