Mercury Cazimi: Big breakthrough coming in for THESE four zodiac signs — what you need to know!

If there's something (or things) you've been butting your head against endlessly, just know that resolution is here. Big breakthroughs for 4 zodiac signs this Mercury Cazimi! (Photo: X)

And this isn't some aimless pep talk to encourage you to cling on just a little harder for dear life — a cosmic intervention is up in the next 24 hours, truly bringing in a wave of relief and elation.

To cover the basics, Mercury is forming a conjunction with the Sun in Virgo. Mercury is currently direct and domicile and also benefitting from the Sun's light. Coronation day for some Sun-soaked clarity stands scheduled for September 13 by the cosmos. Because this involves the planet of communication, expect the surge to come in via an important conversation — something that astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim says may just be one of the most important conversations you'll have all year. While the overriding theme of this tends to be work related, the happy alignment can very much also spill into your love life with a significant other.

Not just this, since Mercury is in Virgo, expect this happy refresh to begin with you, as you work out the details of the resolution, either in your solitude or via an outward facing situation like a maybe a work presentation. These energies are expected to set in on Friday itself, so breathing easy is a great weekend agenda to have. Say hello and a very big thank you to the Mercury Cazimi!

Now for the big question: Who stands to benefit? It's the mutable signs — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces. While this of course first refers to those with major placements, Sun, Moon and rising, it also covers everyone with major placements near 20 degrees of these four signs.

So are you read for Mercury to waltz in and flip the script on your troubles?