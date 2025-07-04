Unfinished love story on your mind? Mercury in Leo X Venus will throw open the doors to reconciliation for THESE signs!

There's a lot happening on the astrological front when it comes to the month of July. Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in a still from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)(Photo: X)

Uranus will be entering Gemini during the hallowed 7/7 portal next week, a transit that has had catastrophic results on a global scale over centuries. But joining forces with this explosive energy is the pre-shadow period of one of the most potent Mercury retrogrades of the year, this month occurring in Leo. If you thought that was it, know that this Mercury retrograde in Leo is happening in conjunction with a Venus sextile in the same sign, with the cosmic stage being set for pretty significant energy ripples.

To break this down, Mercury's periodic backspin comes with the usual onslaught of communications and decision-making suffering mishaps. In the sign of Leo, this energy finds itself shuffling between the themes of confidence, generosity and a desire to lead, which is what the fire sign stands to represent. Now, add to this the energies of a Venus sextile which brings in harmony in the love, romance and relationships sector. This very interesting cocktail, put simply, basically dims the ego when it comes to the headstrong energy that Leo represents, amplifying forward movement of the more affable kind. Long story short, we're looking at a two-month window for reconciliation.

Coming straight to it, signs that are most likely to feel themselves wrapped up in nostalgia starting now, are Aries, Gemini, Cancer and Leo, though the energies are going to be potent enough to have some kind of impact on all signs. Now while missing your ex or even an almost-partner as the stars and planets map the sky isn't unusual. But taking action in such cases mostly reserves itself to free will. With the above deciphered conjunction though, agency gets affirmatively added to the mix with almost certain instances of the past reaching out set to play itself out.

Astrologist Amy Demure explains, "Mercury in Leo doesn't whisper, it roars. It forces confessions, declarations and ego bruises to the surface". That being said, she also warns to use personal discernment in acting on the past knocking on your door again, because this could either be a cosmic second chance, or a final karmic test from the universe.

So will you be giving love a second chance?